Greg Wilson

Greg Wilson

I found the Redwood City Planning Commission’s recent approval of a mixed-use project for 1201 Main St. interesting for a number of reasons. For one, the five-story building will contain 28 for-rent apartments on two floors atop three floors of office space. For another, only 14 of the parking spaces in the building’s garage will be reserved for the residents of those 28 apartments.

Fourteen spaces for 28 apartments doesn’t sound like a lot, and indeed it isn’t. But that is old-school thinking. Historically, cars have been a large part of our identity as Californians, but for many reasons — environmental, traffic and a lack of places to put them at times — we’ve got to start thinking about both cars and parking differently than we have in the past.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription