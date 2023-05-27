I found the Redwood City Planning Commission’s recent approval of a mixed-use project for 1201 Main St. interesting for a number of reasons. For one, the five-story building will contain 28 for-rent apartments on two floors atop three floors of office space. For another, only 14 of the parking spaces in the building’s garage will be reserved for the residents of those 28 apartments.
Fourteen spaces for 28 apartments doesn’t sound like a lot, and indeed it isn’t. But that is old-school thinking. Historically, cars have been a large part of our identity as Californians, but for many reasons — environmental, traffic and a lack of places to put them at times — we’ve got to start thinking about both cars and parking differently than we have in the past.
When I learned to drive, in the mid-1970s, parking wasn’t something you gave much thought. I can’t even recall a time when I drove somewhere and couldn’t find a convenient place to park. Sure, I may have had to walk a bit across a large parking lot, or I may have had to park on a higher level in a garage than I might have preferred, but there always seemed to be an empty space when I needed one. Even when it came to street parking, I pretty much always found a spot within a few doors of the house or business where I was heading. Not these days, however. Around Redwood City, I’m always able to find parking: partly due to me being intimately familiar with the city’s downtown garages, lots and street parking, and partly due to me being able and willing to walk several blocks, if necessary, from my car to my final destination. But for many, at times, it can seem as if there are no parking spaces to be had.
Cars remain an important part of my life, but that’s largely a reflection of the time and the way I was raised. Although my kids own cars, they would very much prefer not to and, in fact, resisted for quite some time. My older child, in particular, is married with two children, but only owns one car that they drive only when absolutely necessary. Because both currently work from home, they use electric bicycles to commute and for trips, such as grocery shopping, that don’t require the carrying capacity of a car. Their attitude seems much more in tune with this day and age; if more people gave serious thought to their transportation choices, we’d all be better off.
Returning to the recently approved building, and its relative lack of parking, there are a couple of things to note. For one, of the 28 apartments, 20 are one-bedroom units and the remaining eight are studios. Thus, they’re likely to be occupied by only one or, at most, two people each. For another, as the crow flies, the building is only about 1,800 feet from the Redwood City Caltrain station (the actual walk is closer to a half-mile, to be fair) and, just one short block away, there is a stop for a bus that can get to that Caltrain station in seven minutes. Given the close proximity of Redwood City’s Caltrain station to both the Sequoia Station shopping center and the heart of downtown, shopping, dining and entertainment are just as accessible without using a motor vehicle.
Lastly, depending upon the needs of the building’s future office tenants, there’s a real possibility that a number of the building’s 89 parking spaces intended for office use could be shared with the residents during non-office hours — evenings and weekends — allowing residents to park additional vehicles normally used for workday commuting.
Clearly, this building is not for everyone. But, then again, what building is? Given the number of people looking for housing that they can afford in our area (four of the building’s 28 apartments will be made affordable at various income levels; rental rates for the remaining units have not yet been set), there undoubtedly will be plenty of interest in these particular units, even given the parking limitations.
Knowing human nature, there will probably be some wanting to rent units in this building with the intention of parking elsewhere within the surrounding neighborhood. While they certainly would have the right to do so — street parking is open to the public, after all — as someone who often walks through the area, I’d recommend that they think again. Street parking in the Stambaugh-Heller neighborhood seems very hard to come by. And Redwood City has better choices for those, like me, who really do need a space to park.
Greg Wilson is the creator of Walking Redwood City, a blog inspired by his walks throughout Redwood City and adjacent communities. He can be reached at greg@walkingRedwoodCity.com. Follow Greg on Twitter @walkingRWC.
