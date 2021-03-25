They are about to break Caltrain. And for no good reason.
They are the egocentric, city-centric members of the Caltrain board of directors from San Francisco and Santa Clara counties. They are determined to restructure how Caltrain is managed.
Why? Because the system is struggling financially? Because it has a history of poor management? Because it is not effectively serving its customers and the region? Nope.
In fact, Caltrain is one of the best-run, most effective transit systems in the country. That’s not just my opinion, which, undoubtedly, is influenced by 15 years of working there in a management position.
Caltrain is recognized throughout the transportation industry as an outstanding system. Its growth in ridership before the pandemic demonstrated that it was good for its customers. And the recent voter approval of a permanent funding source solved Caltrain’s one long-standing problem. In a year or so, it will be an electrified system, making it more efficient, delivering more service and making it one of the most environmentally sound transit systems in the country.
Facts, clearly, are not the issue here. Indeed, this effort is being pushed by people from San Francisco and Santa Clara counties, which have transit systems widely acknowledged as among the worst in the country.
They cannot stand that Caltrain is managed by SamTrans, and that SamTrans has done an outstanding job as the managing agency, transforming Caltrain into an immense success story — when it wasn’t financially bailing out the railroad. They can’t stand that they don’t have the clout over Caltrain they think they should have. They have equal clout — equal to the other counties that make up the Caltrain board.
That’s it. They want to serve their egos, not riders. They are putting self-importance ahead of the needs of the region and the people they purport to serve. One of the San Francisco board members complained that they don’t have any voice in determining who is named to manage Caltrain. To which I say: Thank god.
Now, they are debating which new governance system should be put into place. And doing so without once indicating that Caltrain is anything less than a well-run system.
The whole thing is disgusting.
ANOTHER BONEHEAD IDEA: In the midst of this phony governance debate, Caltrain board member Steve Heminger has twice proposed a merger between BART and Caltrain.
The list of reasons why this is a bad idea is long. Here are just a few:
They are two entirely different types of systems. BART is rapid rail, Caltrain is commuter rail. That makes them different technologically, structurally and financially. BART is funded by a dedicated property tax levied in each of the counties it serves, except San Mateo County. Caltrain is about to be funded by a sales tax in each of the counties it serves. BART operates its system (and is one of the highest-paying transit systems in the country). Caltrain is a contracted system — SamTrans hires an operator — resulting in significant financial efficiencies. They operate on different tracks — not just physically, but the size and style of the rail they use is dramatically different. BART is run by a directly elected board. Caltrain is run by an equal-partner appointed board.
BART is struggling financially. Caltrain finally has resolved its financial struggles. Caltrain is the dominant transit system on the west side of the Bay. BART’s western service is the tail on the dog.
For many years, Heminger ran the Metropolitan Transportation Commission, which is the conduit for most federal and state transportation funding. But MTC doesn’t run any service, doesn’t operate any buses or trains. This may explain why it looks like a good idea to merge the two systems. Appearances can be deceiving.
It’s another example of fixing a problem that doesn’t exist. Or exists only in someone’s imagination.
A GOOD MAN: Former assemblyman Gene Mullin, father of current Assemblyman Kevin Mullin, is in declining health, under hospice care at home. It’s not too late to let him know, even with a social media posting, how much you appreciate his years of dedicated public service that include time in elective office, preceded by decades of teaching political science and civics at South San Francisco High School. Down-to-earth, plain-spoken and earnest.
FUNNY HOW THINGS WORK OUT: When both positions were available, Gavin Newsom maneuvered into the governorship, which he thought gave him the best route to the White House. That left a vacant California Senate seat to Kamala Harris. Now, Newsom is facing a recall and continual grief over a dinner at the French Laundry, and Harris is widely considered the frontrunner for the next Democratic nomination.
Mark Simon is a veteran journalist, whose career included 15 years as an executive at SamTrans and Caltrain. He can be reached at marksimon@smdailyjournal.com.
