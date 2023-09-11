I have been hunting palms in San Mateo. How many of these majestic trees are in your neighborhood or your block or on your lawn? There are 26 palm trees on Palm Avenue in San Mateo and 19 in Central Park.

sue lempert

Palm trees are synonymous with tropical regions and warm weather. There are more than 2,500 different types of palm trees, each with their unique characteristics, growth habits and requirements and they all come under the Arecaceae family. Your palm might be quite different from mine. They come in all sizes, small, medium and large. They are not indigenous to the Bay Area or to Southern California. They were imported by the early Missions from the tropics to be used during Palm Sunday services. The palms then became a symbol of the good life and prosperity.

