I have been hunting palms in San Mateo. How many of these majestic trees are in your neighborhood or your block or on your lawn? There are 26 palm trees on Palm Avenue in San Mateo and 19 in Central Park.
Palm trees are synonymous with tropical regions and warm weather. There are more than 2,500 different types of palm trees, each with their unique characteristics, growth habits and requirements and they all come under the Arecaceae family. Your palm might be quite different from mine. They come in all sizes, small, medium and large. They are not indigenous to the Bay Area or to Southern California. They were imported by the early Missions from the tropics to be used during Palm Sunday services. The palms then became a symbol of the good life and prosperity.
The region’s most famous are Palm Drive, the main road to Stanford University which is lined with 166 palms. The Stanford Daily reports: “I think you would be hard-pressed to find any more dramatic entrance to a university than Palm Drive,” said Director of Admission Shawn Abbott. “It evokes a sense of grandeur that I don’t think you find at any other university in the U.S.”
Abbott explained that the palms attract prospective students who are unaccustomed to Stanford’s Mediterranean climate. The palms are quintessentially Californian and
symbolize warmth and provide a welcoming element.
“I think that resonates more with students who are not from California,” Abbott said.
I think most students come to Stanford for reasons other than trees. But one’s first trip on Palm Drive with Memorial Church in the foreground is memorable.
Update from Foster City: In August, the city agreed to no longer consider using lethal methods to deal with its growing Canada Goose population. Its contract with Wildlife Innovations, which is producing the management strategy plan to specify non-lethal options, is now expected to cost around $171,000, with the original contract at $55,000.
According to Councilmember Stacey Jimenez, the city’s goose problem is mainly because these birds don’t migrate. They like the city’s grassy lagoon where they can hang out and multiply. Other significant issues are similar to neighboring communities — climate change, rising sea levels, housing affordability and loss of small retail and restaurants since the pandemic.
She is the only woman on the council. She was born in Lancaster, California — in the high desert in the middle of nowhere. Her parents were both school teachers and moved to Lancaster so they could afford a home.
Jimenez mailed me these comments: “Foster City is an incredibly special place to call home, and I truly feel blessed to have ended up here. We really have little to complain about — our levee is open and allows for our residents to get outside and enjoy the gorgeous Bay views, we have high quality schools and an amazing city staff. That doesn’t mean we don’t have our challenges.”
Among those challenges: lingering impacts from from the pandemic, including lack of office traffic since many companies in Foster City have not yet returned to being in the office full time, which has taken a toll on small businesses and restaurants.
Another challenge: Foster City is struggling to meet its RHNA numbers.
“It is frustrating to me that the only way to meet the requirements to provide housing for those considered in the low and very low income categories is by overbuilding market rate housing — a difficult pill to swallow given we have almost no buildable land, very limited ingress and egress, and even less water. Not having the control over that is not ideal,” she said. “That said, our only real challenges beyond this are quality of life issues — our poor lagoon water quality and rising geese population that is wreaking havoc on our parks, schools and beaches. Real problems for sure, but ones many would consider ‘Champagne issues.’ I have every belief that our current council, however, will handle anything that comes our way — we are truly in a good place and Foster City is without a doubt a gem on the Peninsula.”
It’s an expensive place to live, as is San Mateo. Where do people who work here who can’t even afford to rent (forget about home ownership) go? To the East Bay, Tracy and Manteca — more than an hour away when no traffic.
Taube Philanthropies has contributed $1 million to the Maui Relief fund. Ted Taube has also been a major funder of the San Mateo County History Museum.
Sue Lempert is the former mayor of San Mateo. Her column runs Mondays. She can be reached at sue@smdailyjournal.com.
