Like many of you, I’d hoped to see measurable rain last weekend. Unfortunately, although some parts of the Bay Area did receive some, any rainfall that resulted from Sunday’s storm skirted my Redwood City home. Last week’s “storm” mirrors the entire past year, in which all of Northern California received well below the normal amount. Given how dependent our water supply is upon that rainfall, and given that we have no control over the weather, we need to instead focus instead our water use, and minimize it everywhere we can.
While large infrastructure projects could probably help, I can’t do much about those. What I can do, however, is minimize my own household’s consumption, and encourage others to do the same. Gov. Newsom recently declared a drought emergency, but only for Sonoma and Mendocino counties. But a glance at the United States Drought Monitor maps for the western United States shows that, declaration or no, we should all once again start conserving water.
I hope and believe that many of us are already doing a pretty good job of conservation, having made permanent changes and instituted good habits during prior drought years. But after the last drought, when the rains came back, I for one got a bit complacent. Fortunately, the larger, more permanent changes I made during past droughts continue; I really only need to focus on some personal habits.
Many years ago, my wife and I replaced our lawn with drought-tolerant landscaping. It wasn’t in place at the time, but I certainly would have applied for the “Lawn Be Gone!” program had it been. That program, which remains in effect, pays eligible county residents from $1 to $4 per square foot (depending upon where they live) to replace their lawns with any from an extremely long list of approved plants (you also need to convert any lawn sprinklers to drip irrigation). And, by adding a “Rain Garden” (using plants from a designated subset of the overall list) to your project, you could possibly receive an additional $300.
Having converted all of our irrigation to a drip system, we also installed a Rachio irrigation controller, which consults the internet and adjusts its watering based on our forecast weather. If you don’t have one of these, be aware that BAWSCA (Bay Area Water Supply and Conservation Agency, the folks behind “Lawn Be Gone!”), offers a substantial instant rebate on the latest version of this controller; see their website for more information.
While I missed the Lawn Be Gone! and the Rachio irrigation controller rebates, I did snag another from BAWSCA: the one they offer for new rain barrels. The amount of the rebate depends upon the size of your barrels, and ranges from $100 to $200 per barrel (up to two barrels). This effectively cut the cost of the two 50-gallon barrels I purchased from OSH by more than half. During rainy times, my barrels — which are connected to my downspouts — fill quickly, giving us 100 gallons of water for use when watering our plants. But even without rainfall to fill them, those barrels still come in handy, since they can store any excess water we have around the house. Primarily, that comes from our shower: once again we’re using a large bucket in our shower to capture water that otherwise would be wasted while we’re waiting for it to get hot. Admittedly it isn’t a huge amount — two or three gallons per day — but every bit helps.
Some years ago, Redwood City instituted a residential recycled water program through which residents willing to attend a short training session were able to obtain large quantities of recycled water for free. Participants did have to work out how to transport the water, though. In my case I happened to own a small pickup truck, so I bought a 150-gallon vinyl “bladder” designed for transporting water. For a year or two this proved extremely helpful in reducing our municipal water use, but once the wetter years returned the city shut the program down. Although the program is not currently in operation, I recently checked with Redwood City’s Public Works Department and was told they are evaluating the feasibility of running this program again, and soon plan to survey interested parties to gauge demand. Count me in … .
We appear to be in for a hot, dry summer, and California’s reservoirs already appear to be perilously low. The governor may not be willing to begin encouraging conservation, but I am. There is a lot we can do to save water while having little, if any, impact on how we live. If we could all just pitch in and ensure we aren’t using water unduly, perhaps we can avert, or at least minimize, any major discomfort in the months or years to come.
Greg Wilson is the creator of Walking Redwood City, a blog inspired by his walks throughout Redwood City and adjacent communities. He can be reached at greg@walkingRedwoodCity.com. Follow Greg on Twitter @walkingRWC.
