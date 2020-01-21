“I have been to the mountaintop … and I have seen the promised land. I may not get there with you.” These were some of the last recorded sentiments of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at a local church in Memphis on April 3, 1968 — the night before he was fatally shot. King had received numerous death threats in the weeks leading up to that speech, and his awareness of those threats echoed throughout his speech.
King admitted to the large congregation that he, like anyone, would like to live a long life, but that he was not concerned about that. He was much more concerned about making real the possibility of a post-racial society in which his children would be judged by the content of their character, rather than by the color of their skin. King went on to say that he feared nothing because he knew that we, as a people, would get to that promised land one day.
Although the curtain fell that night on King’s life, his final sentiments not only tell us that he knew death was imminent, but that he was willing to be a sacrifice for a cause much greater than himself. As such, it should come as no surprise that King said, “[a] man who does not have something for which he is willing to die is not fit to live.” And, King was right — his values and inspirations have long outlasted his physical form.
History tells us that martyrdom and sacrifice in the name of causes for peace, freedom, and justice have fueled some of the largest movements throughout time. Perhaps this is because it is difficult for many of us to fathom the idea of believing so passionately in a cause for which we would be willing to stop breathing for its fruition.
History also tells us that King is just one of the many who have sacrificed their lives for a virtuous cause much greater than themselves. Perhaps one of the first was world-renowned Greek philosopher Socrates. Credited as one of the founders of Western philosophy, Socrates developed ideas that we all embrace today, such as the concepts of justice, truth and morals. What’s more, Socrates was among the first to challenge the conventional wisdom of the Athenian government.
In arguing the value of critical thinking and logic as an alternative to the blind trust the Athenian government placed in the gods, the Athenian government accused him of poisoning the minds of the youth and rejecting their traditional ways of life. At his trial before a jury of 500, Socrates delivered a powerful speech that has withstood the test of time, even in his death. First, he posed the question about the worth of a man who does not “have the wit” to die for something meaningful. He goes on to suggest that his death alone would not suppress his ideas and future potential thinkers who would reject the status quo. He was subsequently sentenced to death. And, as he predicted, his death did not stop his ideals or philosophy as they are embraced and enshrined in our society.
Jesus Christ was crucified in the Roman Empire’s efforts to suppress his words of faith, healing and everlasting life. However, those efforts resoundingly failed as the Bible — the source of his teachings — continues to be the most widely distributed and best-selling book worldwide, according to the Guinness Book of World Records.
Mahatma Gandhi also has his place in this legacy. In efforts to silence the preeminent leader’s message of peaceful resistance and non-violence in India’s independence movement during the British Rule, Gandhi was assassinated in 1948. Gandhi’s ideals of peace and nonviolent protest, however, continue to live on today.
Add a former U.S. president to that list. President Abraham Lincoln is primarily known for his renowned leadership during the U.S. civil war, and his Emancipation Proclamation — abolishing slavery for hundreds of thousands of African Americans. Lincoln may have been slain, but his legacy of bold leadership and ardent patriotism continues to run through the bone and sinew of our democracy.
Each of these prominent leaders have had the courage to do what many considered unthinkable, and sacrificed their lives for those causes. While their time here on earth was short-lived, each of their legacies, teachings and virtues have proven to be immortal. As we take recognition of the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. this week, let us remember to take a brief moment to honor this legacy of sacrifice in the name of causes much greater than ourselves. Equally important, let us strive to never take for granted the privileges and opportunities that we possess today because of those sacrifices.
A native of Pacifica, Jonathan Madison worked as professional policy staff for the U.S. House of Representatives, Committee on Financial Services, from 2011 to 2013. Jonathan currently works as an attorney and can be reached via email at jonathanemadison@gmail.com.
