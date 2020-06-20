One of my very favorite films is Albert Brooks’ “Lost in America.” In it, David and Linda Howard (played by Albert Brooks and Julie Hagerty) quit their jobs, sell their house and buy an RV with the intent to explore America. Naturally, things go wrong, with hilarious effect. It’s lighthearted entertainment, but at the film’s heart there is an appealing idea. After all, who hasn’t, at times, wanted to divest themselves of their major possessions and live a simpler life?
I admit to fantasizing about doing just that, though not for long. Like the couple in “Lost in America,” our home equity would pay for a very nice RV and leave my wife and I with money to spare. But fantasies are not real; life on wheels can be a challenge.
In the Bay Area, the main problem with RV life is in finding a safe, legal place to park. Thanks to our high cost of land, RV parks are scarce and the spaces within them are relatively expensive. The lack of available spaces in RV parks and the inability or unwillingness of many to afford them has resulted in more than 100 RVs taking up space along Redwood City’s public streets (Recently I walked through the Oddstad Business District and counted 39 RVs parked along Oddstad Drive and Hansen Way alone).
Currently, you can legally park an RV on most Redwood City streets, as long as you move it some minimal amount every 72 hours. That may soon change, however. Some time ago, the City Council created a Safe Parking ad-hoc committee with the goal to “explore options to prohibit overnight parking while offering safe parking options for our RV/Motorhome residents.” Based on input received during several community meetings, the committee created a draft plan that is set to be studied during this Monday’s City Council meeting.
Recognizing that there are at least three distinct classes of RV owners, the plan has been crafted to treat each separately. The main thrust of the plan aims to help those folks for whom an RV is the only form of housing they’ve been able to obtain or afford, but who want to move into more permanent housing. Armed with a new RV parking medallion (a limited number of which will be issued only to those wanting and needing assistance), folks will be eligible to park overnight either on city streets or within a new safe parking lot east of Highway 101 near the Redwood City Police Station. Located at 1406 Maple St., this safe parking lot should be able to accommodate approximately 50 RVs, and would be staffed 24/7 by LifeMoves employees. LifeMoves, an organization dedicated to finding solutions to homelessness in Silicon Valley, would issue the medallions. They and the county would provide medallion holders with social services, and would work to transition them into permanent housing.
With the medallion system addressing RV dwellers who truly need and want assistance, the committee’s plan then addresses those who don’t, through a few amendments to Redwood City’s parking ordinances. Except for those who have obtained a parking medallion, plus one other exception I’ll get to shortly, overnight parking of RVs on Redwood City streets would be prohibited. To help prevent issues during the day, street parking within the Oddstad Business District would be limited to two hours, while new size limits would prevent most RV parking in residential areas. Collectively, these ordinance changes should eliminate RV parking by people who reside elsewhere but, during the week, work well-paying jobs and live in RVs; as well as full-time RV dwellers not interested in more conventional housing.
Lastly, Redwood City residents who own an RV for recreational use would be legally allowed to park their RV on the street for up to 48 hours while prepping it for a trip, and again while cleaning it out afterwards. Otherwise, however, they’d need to park their RVs on their property or in a storage facility.
Assuming the City Council approves, the plan would go into effect in late August or early September. Medallions would be issued and enforcement of the new parking regulations would begin, meaning that by late summer we’ll likely see a lot fewer RVs on Redwood City streets. And more importantly, at the same time many of Redwood City’s RV dwellers should find themselves on a path toward a more conventional form of housing.
RVs are terrific for vacations. As a place to live, used models are cheap to buy but, except perhaps in the movies, can be complicated to live with. Redwood City’s well-thought-out plan is poised to help those who truly need it while preventing others from taking advantage of public amenities that aren’t meant to be, well, a home on the range.
Greg Wilson is the creator of Walking Redwood City, a blog inspired by his walks throughout Redwood City and adjacent communities. He can be reached at greg@walkingRedwoodCity.com. Follow Greg on Twitter @walkingRWC.
