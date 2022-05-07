Last July, Warung Siska, a “fine casual” Indonesian restaurant, opened their doors on Redwood City’s Main Street. It quickly rose above the crowd, becoming one of only three Redwood City restaurants listed in the esteemed Michelin Guide (the other two being La Viga Seafood & Cocina Mexicana, and the starred Sushi Shin). Sadly, after less than a year of operation Warung Siska has closed due to “ongoing challenges with staffing issues that have plagued our industry as a whole.”
As a small consolation for those who enjoyed Warung Siska’s food and lament its passing, their food remains available for delivery from Locale (www.shoplocale.com).
Warung Siska isn’t the only restaurant experiencing staffing issues. The problem is especially acute in the Bay Area, with our extremely high cost of living. Although local restaurants pay considerably more than before (in some cases paying well above minimum wage), even that isn’t enough for many to make rent and to pay for food, gasoline and other necessities of life.
With rent being the largest monthly outlay for so many living in our area, finding ways to reduce it may just be the best way to stem the tide of closings like Warung Siska’s. San Mateo County subsidizes a certain amount of housing to make it more affordable, but the county can only do so much; there are only so many “housing units” (apartments, condos, etc.) that can be subsidized. Although Redwood City currently requires 20% of all new rental housing to be made affordable at specified income levels, that only applies to new housing. And although 20% of the new units are subsidized, 80% of them are not. Thus, a great many new rental units would have to be constructed to satisfy the need for subsidized units.
Many on the very lowest rungs of the economic ladder find themselves unable to secure and retain a subsidized apartment. To assist them, the county is taking a two-pronged approach: purchasing hotels and converting their rooms into independent living spaces, and constructing a 240-bed “navigation center” in Redwood City. While you aren’t likely to find these folks working in our local restaurants today, thanks to training that will be offered to them once they’ve taken up residence with the county, they may soon find themselves doing just that. And then, once they’re earning a steady income, they’ll be able to take a step up on the housing ladder — where they’ll enter the vast pool of those fighting for the few subsidized housing units available.
The county is doing a yeoman’s job for people on various rungs of the economic ladder, but, clearly, we still need alternatives. Accessory Dwelling Units can be one such alternative, but only if homeowners are willing to create them and then rent them for a reasonable price. Another alternative involves dividing existing housing into multiple units. Just the other day, I walked by a classic Italianate home on Middlefield Road that was recently in the news. Although fenced off and boarded up, in anticipation of the zoning and permits needed for restoration and remodeling, one of the unhoused among us decided to move in and start a wood fire in a fireplace designed for coal (Fortunately, the resulting house fire was quickly extinguished by the Redwood City Fire Department). That house is soon to be remodeled into a two-story duplex with an ADU in the attic, thereby providing independent living spaces for three separate households at, one presumes, a much lower rate than the whole house would have rented for.
For those who are single and willing to share common areas with others, even lower rents are possible. Designing spaces with no more privacy than is absolutely necessary creates an extremely efficient form of housing that can translate into a much lower monthly rent. I recently read about one such project in Palo Alto: a single-family home that has been reworked to accommodate up to 14 separate individuals through the use of private “sleeping pods.” Kitchens, bathrooms and other living areas are shared, with only the sleeping spaces (including some amount of storage) being private. Although such living arrangements aren’t for everyone, for someone just starting out who is willing to make compromises, the rent, at $800 a month, may be just the ticket to living in the Bay Area.
Before it’s too late, we need to find ways to enable the folks who work in places like Warung Siska to live reasonably close to where they work. At least part of the solution to making that possible is to develop clean, safe forms of housing that cost residents far less than what most of our area’s unsubsidized housing goes for today. Doing so may take out-of-the-box thinking, but, fortunately, it appears that at least some are rising to the challenge. Here’s hoping they’re not alone.
Greg Wilson is the creator of Walking Redwood City, a blog inspired by his walks throughout Redwood City and adjacent communities. He can be reached at greg@walkingRedwoodCity.com. Follow Greg on Twitter @walkingRWC.
