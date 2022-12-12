Sue Lempert

Holiday cheer awaits some city councils, but not in Daly City where at a public meeting two councilmembers told what they really thought of each other. One accused the other of accosting her and calling the police. The other denied it. In San Mateo things were a bit less heated but longer. At a meeting that ran past 2 a.m. last Monday new councilmembers Robert Newsom took off his jacket and Lisa Diaz Nash requested a restroom break.

According to the city charter the council meets the first Monday in December to select a new mayor and deputy mayor. This did not happen last Monday despite an all-nighter, which lasted until the wee hours. Community members spoke pro and con about whether to first appoint someone to fill the empty fifth council seat before voting on mayor and deputy mayor.

