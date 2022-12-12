Holiday cheer awaits some city councils, but not in Daly City where at a public meeting two councilmembers told what they really thought of each other. One accused the other of accosting her and calling the police. The other denied it. In San Mateo things were a bit less heated but longer. At a meeting that ran past 2 a.m. last Monday new councilmembers Robert Newsom took off his jacket and Lisa Diaz Nash requested a restroom break.
According to the city charter the council meets the first Monday in December to select a new mayor and deputy mayor. This did not happen last Monday despite an all-nighter, which lasted until the wee hours. Community members spoke pro and con about whether to first appoint someone to fill the empty fifth council seat before voting on mayor and deputy mayor.
If there’s no mayor, the council would have to agree at least 3-1 for the new member. But if the mayor is selected first, they would have the tiebreaking vote. The council came back two days later and the impasse continued, culminating in five minutes of silence when no councilmember said a word and an exasperated public wondering what was going on. The city manager and city attorney sat at their desks, looking sad and bewildered and doing nothing. This former mayor and councilmember watching a YouTube replay from New Jersey the next morning was left wondering what was happening to her beloved city.
But tonight is the night we could find out who, first of all, the new councilmember will be, and then, finally, who the new mayor and deputy mayor will be. At least, let’s hope so!
According to tradition, the deputy mayor would take over as mayor. But there is no deputy mayor now, a position most recently held by now Assemblywoman Diane Papan. Amourence Lee is the presumptive mayor because she is next in the line of traditional succession. But she didn’t have the three votes necessary. Only Adam Loraine supported her.
The pool of applicants for the fifth seat is promising — several experienced community members, including a former mayor and former commission members. That’s good news for the council and the city.
Despite what some are saying, the city charter says nothing about the longest serving member becoming mayor. Unfortunately, these incorrect claims were repeated by several speakers at last week’s meetings. Hopefully, the city attorney will correct this misconception. When Jerry Hill, Claire Mack and Gary Yates rode the Measure H victory onto seats on the council, veteran councilmember Paul Gumbinger was in line to be mayor, but he was passed over. Newly elected Hill was chosen instead.
Mindy Mickens, of Titusville, New Jersey, is no veterinarian. But she knows a lot about dogs. After volunteering at a senior dog rescue, Mickens decided that senior dogs are on what she wanted to focus. She presently has five senior rescue dogs: a 16-year-old brown Chihuahua, a 14 year-old terrier, a 13-year-old terrier mix, a 12-year-old silky terrier and a 9-year-old shepherd mix.
She says there are no bad dogs in this world, just bad dog owners. And every owner must make sure their dog gets plenty of exercise and training. “If you are thinking about getting a family dog, make sure you research the breed.” She says that if you are a high energy family to look at huskies, retrievers and German shepherds; if low energy or older look for lap dogs, ones which like to sit on your lap. Getting a puppy is not the same as getting a grown dog. Puppies require training and a lot of time and patience. And don’t give a puppy for a Christmas gift. Puppies are a 10-15 year commitment. Meanwhile, adopting an older dog could be a splendid idea.
Here are questions she asks when people want to rehome a dog: Is the dog aggressive? Does the dog get along with other dogs? Has the dog been around children? Does the dog have a bite history? Is the dog up to date on his shots? Is the dog spayed or neutered? Does the dog need medication?
A woman with terminal cancer reached out to Mickens to rehome her beloved 11-year-old dog. Mickens found a home and, to date, the dog is doing great.
Poppy, another dog, was adopted by Mickens when she was 15 years old and deaf. Sadly, Poppy’s owner died and needed a new home. Poppy died at 18, at home with Mickens.
If you want to do a good deed, volunteer at a local animal shelter or rescue. It will open your eyes and maybe change your mind about rescuing a dog.
Sue Lempert is the former mayor of San Mateo. Her column runs every Monday. She can be reached at sue@smdailyjournal.com.
