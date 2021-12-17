Recently, there was an article published in Politico with the headline, “Democrats fall flat with ‘Latinx’ language.” It’s a seriously problematic headline that is void of human history, language evolution and the truth of the Hispanic/Latino/Latinx population in the United States.
Let’s discuss the term Hispanic first because it’s the word I grew up with. The term was first used by the Romans (Hispanicus) to refer to those people that came from, or were children of, those from the Iberian Peninsula. Then, in Spain, the term has different meanings: from Spain, Spanish or pertaining to Hispanic America (the Spanish-speaking Latin American countries). And in the United States, it was originally used to refer to Hispanos of New Mexico and now it’s a general term used to describe anyone of Latin American origin or whose ancestors were from Latin America or Spain, regardless of race. The first time the U.S. government used the term was in the census of 1970. Something that I find interesting is that Hispanic peoples settled and lived in what’s now the United States, long before the nation was born. Hispanic also refers to someone that speaks Spanish here.
Now, let’s talk about the term Latino. It’s basically the short way of saying, “latinoamericano,” or “Latin American” in English. Spanish is a gendered language — meaning that objects are either masculine or feminine. For example, the words for “boy” and “girl” are “niño” and “niña.” The letter “o” makes the word masculine and the letter “a,” feminine. Now, let’s look at the plural form, “niños.” Notice it uses the “o” — in other words, it centers it around masculinity. More on that later. Latino is a more complicated term because depending on who’s using it, it could mean something different, and it doesn’t necessarily mean it’s tied to Spain or only the Spanish language, as we see with the term “Hispanic.” Brazilians and Haitians are many times included as Latinos. It’s also a term we typically only use in the United States. Folks from Latin American countries identify by national origin. For example, my parents identify as Nicaragüense and a person from Cuba would say, “soy Cubano.”
And last, we have the term Latinx. This term has caused some controversy, but it’s a very simple. All it does is remove the gendering by replacing the “o” with an “x.” Many of us in the LGBTQ+ community support the use of this word because not only does it remove the gendered, male centricity, but it also includes our nonbinary folks who don’t identify as either male or female. Someone who doesn’t identify as male or female cannot be Latino or Latina. Although there is some opposition to the term, it is because people forget languages evolve over time. We don’t speak in Old English, now do we? And, as our society changes in a way that seeks to recognize all peoples as equals, then we should be respectful of people’s self-identification, and simply use more inclusive language when it’s available.
The community of Latin American origin in the United States is split on how we should identify and it can be problematic. I identify as Latino because I am a cisgender male, but I choose to use the term Latinx when I refer to the community because it’s the word that includes the whole community. People should use the term they choose for themselves, whether it’s Hispanic, Latino, Latina or Latinx, but when referring to everyone in the community, they should consider which term doesn’t leave folks out. For those of you that are not Latinx, my recommendation is that you use the most inclusive term and if a particular person identifies in a certain way, use the word of their choice when referring to them.
Back to Politico’s headline — the use of the term Latinx by the Democratic Party isn’t falling flat. It’s demonstrating that it’s a party willing to move with the times. Sure, there are some people who don’t like the term. And there are many more who don’t use the term Latinx as their own identity — but that makes sense because most of us do identify as male or female. An institution, like the Democratic Party, should be inclusive in its language so it pushes more people to adopt and use what includes all people within a specific group. There aren’t just Latinos and Latinas in our country, because there are people who don’t identify with the binary choice. Period. This issue is about respecting identities and, in this case, about identities of marginalized groups, as are LGBTQ+ folks. People are resistant to change. But without change, we don’t have progress. Without progress, we can’t make this world better for everyone.
Rudy Espinoza Murray is a Redwood City resident and community organizer on housing, gun violence prevention, LGBTQ+, and LatinX issues. He is a co-founder and lead of the San Mateo County Farmworker Affairs Coalition and Director on the San Mateo County Resource Conservation District Board of Directors.
