A passion for politics and advocacy doesn’t lie dormant until a person’s 18th birthday. Even though most teenagers can’t yet vote, they are still able to harness the education, drive and innovation to create real change. Existing options for engagement include activism, education and engagement with community stakeholders; however, there is always demand for further opportunities to get involved.
The newly planned Hillsborough Youth Commission plans to add to that swath of options and create another opportunity for Hillsborough students to get engaged.
As Crystal student Rohan Dalal explored the political atmosphere that surrounded him from an early age, he was inspired to form a new forum for students, allowing them to more directly impact politics. Drawing inspiration from Youth Commissions in surrounding cities, he planned to establish one in his own town.
He teamed up with two members of the Hillsborough City Council, Leslie Ragsdale and Al Royse, to realize the project. Both councilmembers plan to serve as mentors to the commission as it develops, grows and begins to implement ideas and programs of its own.
While the exact form of the commission will be determined next school year, by the inaugural cohort of students, the general intentions for the commission have been established. Royse explains that the team aims to create “a forum in which we could hear from [the youth] and also give the youth of the town an opportunity to participate in some of the decisions … that may have an impact on them, either now or in the future.”
Dalal envisions the group being an advocate for local youth, championing the issues that matter to them and creating and supporting programs that educate people in the community. The commission hopes to begin by addressing teenage drug use — particularly the use of fentanyl — and the rising mental health concerns that swarm our global community. From there, they remain open to the issues that future commission members find most important.
At the center of this project is a hope to help the entire Hillsborough community — children, teenagers and adults alike. Ragsdale reflects that “the youth are always going to be at the forefront of what’s going on.” As those students’ voices are then heard, everyone in the community benefits from the innovative solutions and education they bring to the table.
Ragsdale explained that, in sharing youth perspectives with adults in the community, students gain newfound legislative power. As the members of the Hillsborough Youth Commission gain a new opportunity to engage with local legislatures, they will also individually benefit from learning more about the world around them and enacting change on a local level.
Dalal explains that “we, as a whole, provide a new perspective. The commission itself provides a platform for students to voice their ideas in a more efficient way — it’s like a megaphone.” He hopes that the unique blend of voices will create an additional source of insight, as it takes a diverse collection of students, and their personal perspectives, to create something more than a sum of its parts.
Ragsdale voices her hope that “this commission is starting now and will last in perpetuity.” Royse and Dalal both agree with that sentiment, and the group as a whole aims to create a lasting forum that pushes for change in the community.
The Youth Commission is currently looking for Hillsborough students entering grades 9-12 to join their team. The application can be found here: https://tinyurl.com/hycapplication.
Ellen Kim is a recent graduate of San Mateo High School. Student News appears in the weekend edition. You can email Student News at news@smdailyjournal.com.
