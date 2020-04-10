As chair of the California Senate Labor, Public Employment and Retirement Committee, state Sen. Jerry Hill, D-San Mateo, is on the front lines of making sure recently laid-off workers can get the assistance they need.
Officials at the Employment Development Department say they’ve had a year’s worth of volume in less than a month and are scrambling to process as many applications as they can, Hill said. He added that most applications can be processed online and take three weeks, but the challenge is what to do when there is an issue and a staffer needs to help with the process. Right now, staffers are on phones from 8 a.m. to noon and take the afternoon to process the claims and there just simply enough people to do the work. In response, there is an effort to get staffers from other state agencies such as the Department of Motor Vehicles to help out. Those new workers will have to be trained, yet that is proving a challenge with social distancing, Hill said.
However, Hill said there is significant work being done and while things don’t necessarily happen overnight, they do need to happen overnight.
“The state is pulling out all the stops,” he said.
The goal remains to get people the help they need within three weeks and even the additional federal money for unemployment shouldn’t be a problem because the state set up a system to do that after the Great Recession. The process has also been streamlined, Hill said, and no longer will there be questioning of employers and no one has to prove they are looking for work.
“People need it for sustenance,” Hill said.
Hill emphasized the recently passed federal legislation also has an increased eligibility for sole proprietors, those in the gig economy and part-timers. Small businesses should also find assistance in that federal legislation as well.
The Legislature is now slated to return in May and Hill said everything will be dramatically different. While they still have to make a June 30 budget deadline, there will also be changes in August as tax receipts are delayed past the May revise.
“We won’t know what we got until the July 15 estimated payments come in,” he said.
Even in May, the governor will have a completely different budget that focuses on basic needs and likely swallows up the rainy-day fund. Still, legislators will be able to get some work done on bills since the July recess will likely be suspended.
This is the last year for Hill in the state Senate as he is termed out. As such, there will be an effort to get through priority bills for him and others like him. One is a flavored tobacco ban that didn’t make it through the Legislature last year. Limiting tobacco use has been a political legacy for Hill, reaching back to 1994 when he was on the San Mateo City Council. He is also hoping to have Assembly Bill 5 cleanup legislation and said housing legislation is still a top priority but will have to modified to meet today’s new reality.
Hill has been sheltering in place like the rest of us and said his advice is to look at the end game. He’s been encouraged that the New York and California numbers are stabilizing.
“We will be out of this as soon as possible,” he said. “The sacrifice for all of us is paying off.”
***
Now that we are in week four of the shelter-in-place order, the energy is changing. The first couple of weeks were shock and awe as we were trying to figure things out. The third week was the settling-in period in which everyone started figuring out their adjustments. This week, frustration is beginning as many tire of the new reality. It’s compounded by the fact that the case surge has yet to arrive and some wonder how long we must wait it out.
Many people and businesses are having existential crises. As the new reality settles in and difficult decisions are made for survival, frustration and dismay can rise up. Don’t let it.
We must keep our heads about us. Hill’s advice is solid. We are all making sacrifices we wouldn’t have thought possible a mere five weeks ago, and it can make us better and stronger.
But the conversation needs to turn to restarting society, at least in some limited way. The goal was to flatten the curve and give health officials time. It is working.
This cannot last much longer without long-term deleterious effects. This isn’t a health versus money argument. Sheltering in place has a negative effect on our society’s overall health. That has to be factored in as well.
Jon Mays is the editor in chief of the Daily Journal. He can be reached at jon@smdailyjournal.com. Follow Jon on Twitter @jonmays.
