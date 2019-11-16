Redwood City helpfully details each major development project, including the stage it is currently in, on the city’s website. The sheer number of these projects, however, makes them a challenge to keep track of. Currently, Redwood City’s website lists 33 projects as either proposed, approved or under construction. And regardless of what the website says, I’ve found that it pays to visit each project and verify progress for myself.
As I walk throughout the city I mentally review the list of projects in an effort to not miss any. I regularly visit projects in the construction stage, and also pay occasional visits to projects listed as “approved” but not yet “under construction.” Often I manage to witness early on-site activity before the city has updated its website.
Typically, there is a lengthy gap between when a project is approved and when construction actually begins. Upon approval, the developer creates construction drawings and applies for all necessary permits, something that can take many, many months. The length of this part of the process sometimes trips me up. After months with no visible progress, my visits to the site become less frequent, which lowers my chance of catching the onset of construction.
A project’s location has a significant effect on how frequently I visit. I’ve had no problem keeping tabs on the 851 Main St. project (a four-story office building being constructed above and behind a carefully preserved historic façade) since I regularly walk along Main Street between Broadway and Marshall Street. But 353 Main St. — a mere five blocks away — is on a part of Main Street I don’t visit without a specific reason. Thus, I nearly missed that project’s demolition phase. And as for the nearby project at 610 Walnut St., well, I completely missed demolition there.
The small two-story office building that recently stood at 610 Walnut St. had been the home to Yummly, a company famous for its recipe recommendation app and website. The building occupied one corner of a block otherwise entirely taken up by Marston, one of Redwood City’s newer luxury apartment buildings. Last February, Windy Hill Property Ventures, a local developer, received approval to replace the little office building with a new six-story one.
610 Walnut St. sits at the corner of Bradford and Walnut streets, but because it is tucked in behind the eight-story Marston building, it isn’t visible from the more frequently traveled Main and Marshall streets. You can see the site from along Veterans Boulevard, but only if you catch a glimpse at just the right moment: the Kaiser Permanente medical complex obscures much of the view toward it. And now, of course, there’s nothing to see. The former building has been completely removed from the site. Peek behind the construction fencing and all you will see is a neat dirt lot.
You would think that 353 Main St. would be easy to see, given that it sits on Main Street. However, it is on the portion of Main Street north of Veterans Boulevard, the portion that most of us rarely use. The site’s Main Street frontage is narrow, and the multi-story buildings on either side of the property block it from all but a straight-on view. Thus, you cannot easily see it from Veterans Boulevard, which is the closest major street. To really see the site you must do as I did, and traverse the parking lot behind the Carl’s Jr. and Sakura II restaurants.
When I arrived on site, the long, narrow single-story medical office building was half gone, and heavy construction equipment was making short work of the remaining portion. I stood for a while watching an excavator chew its way through the building. At the same time a skid loader was busy gathering up and sorting the pieces of the demolished building for eventual recycling, while another excavator filled a transfer dump truck standing ready to haul away the materials.
With demolition complete, construction will soon begin on a six- and seven-story building containing 125 for-rent affordable apartments. This badly needed housing cannot come too soon, and I’m just glad to see the project finally underway — more than 17 months after the project received City Council approval.
Developers for both of these projects are certainly making no effort to hide their activities, but both sites are off the beaten path, and thus are only visible to those who seek them out. Redwood City has, and will continue to have, a great many construction projects that attract attention simply because they sit on or near heavily trafficked streets such as El Camino Real or Main Street. But know that there are many others: there are quite a few projects that by virtue of their location can be said to be hiding in plain sight.
Greg Wilson is the creator of Walking Redwood City, a blog inspired by his walks throughout Redwood City and adjacent communities. He can be reached at greg@walkingRedwoodCity.com. Follow Greg on Twitter @walkingRWC.
