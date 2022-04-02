This week’s walk through Redwood City ended up being relatively long — 8 miles — however, I actually spent most of my time not moving a great deal. That’s because I went over to check on the demolition of Towne Ford’s former El Camino Real location and found myself rooted to the spot, mesmerized by the activity going on there.
Demolition has begun on the block at Lathrop and Elm streets as well, so eventually I walked two short blocks down Lathrop Street to check on that. While there, I discovered that the large office building that has been under construction for well over two years at 1180 Main St. has finally had its construction fencing taken down, opening the grounds to the public. Although final detail work continues to take place on that building, we can say hello to Redwood City’s newest new building, while at the same time saying goodbye to the old Towne Ford buildings.
I’ve been watching the construction at 1180 Main St. since it began back in October of 2019. In some ways it’s a fairly routine building, however, I find its triangular shape to be interesting. The three-story building is quite attractive, with its exterior of wood, brick and glass. What really excites me, though, is the part we members of the public can interact with and enjoy: its exterior and its grounds.
The north side of 1180 Main St. consists of a set of steps that cascade down the building’s narrow face. Those steps — which are large and intended for seating — are concrete, but scattered throughout are a number of wooden recliners and conventional wooden benches. There is a flat open area at the base of the steps, making them usable as audience seating for a public speaker or some form of entertainment. I should note, that some form of amplification will likely be needed, given that Maple Street runs right behind where the entertainers would be, and that Caltrain runs right alongside the steps.
The property on the building’s long Lathrop Street side is bisected by Redwood Creek, with a bridge crossing the creek leading to the building’s main entrance. Flanking the bridge are a number of benches, including a couple arranged in a conversation pit of sorts. There is also a tremendous piece of public art that you just have to see; a larger-than-life figure constructed from hundreds of bronze-colored wire triangles sits on a rock, contemplating a reflective metal sphere. Over toward the building’s Elm Street end there is a “coffee hut” made from a brightly-painted converted shipping container. This hut, which will be open to the public, should soon be a great place to get a morning or afternoon pick-me-up that can be enjoyed while sitting on one of the many benches scattered throughout the property.
Unfortunately for me, none of the benches at 1180 Main St. face the demolition taking place for the ELCO Yards project on the neighboring blocks. However, a new planter wall along Elm Street served as a ringside seat for the destruction of the old buildings at the corner of Lathrop and Elm streets. Except for the small single-story building on Main Street where it meets Elm Street, that entire block will soon be cleared, and the heavy equipment will move to another.
The major action has lately been occurring on the block along El Camino Real where Towne Ford’s main showroom and service center had, until recently, been located. Two large excavators have been working since late last week on clearing the entire block, and I find the process just fascinating to watch (take your kids!). These mighty machines can be operated with surprising delicacy, at one moment picking up a single piece of pipe, and at another grabbing a huge mass of mixed materials.
As I watched, I could see that the excavator operators don’t just randomly claw at the building, but instead consider the effect of each action on the remaining structure. They aim to ensure that the building doesn’t suddenly collapse either onto the excavator or onto the adjoining street. Because the debris will be sorted for recycling, it appears that, where possible, they also try to only grab materials of a single type at one go, thereby minimizing the amount of sorting that’ll have to be done later.
The view from the sidewalk along Elm Street is particularly emblematic of Redwood City right now. You can, as I did, stand in one spot and look one way to say hello to a beautiful new office building, and then turn your head the other way to say goodbye to a jumble of 1950s-era buildings that are in the process of being torn down. Redwood City, thy name is change — as will continue to be the case for years to come.
Greg Wilson is the creator of Walking Redwood City, a blog inspired by his walks throughout Redwood City and adjacent communities. He can be reached at greg@walkingRedwoodCity.com. Follow Greg on Twitter @walkingRWC.
