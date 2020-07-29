“Be joyful, though you’ve considered all the facts.” — Ashleigh Brilliant.
I was watching the news on TV and getting more disgusted, outraged and depressed as it continued. The last thing I saw before I turned it off was the weather forecast. Then I looked outside and noticed what a fantastic day it was. The wild and crazy riot of color in the garden, the spirited chirping of the birds, the vivid blue sky — all washed over my senses. Such simple pleasures! Yet stopping for a minute and taking in the scene of summer brightened my day and made a great difference is my outlook on the world. It’s easy to get bogged down by the pandemic, murder, mayhem and political offal as you read the newspapers, watch the news on TV and if you write columns that relate to current events.
What better time than summer to loosen up, take a bit of time out and enjoy the little things? This makes me think of a book I read a while back titled: “Healthy Pleasures” by Robert Ornstein, Ph.D. and David Sobel, M.D. What drew me to the book in the first place was the authors’ unusual outlook about living healthfully. They say that it isn’t so much the state of our blood pressure, cholesterol, physical fitness, body padding, etc. that makes the difference in our health and longevity, but the attitude we carry with us through our daily lives.
Whether we grimly plod through our days, nose to the grindstone, never looking around as we run on the treadmill of constant activity, or we let every negative thing get to us instead of taking time to enjoy the many healthy pleasures the authors describe in their book, can make a great difference in our physical and psychological well-being. They write: “The collective weight of the evidence strongly points to how positive mood influences resistance to and recovery from disease. The opposite is true as well: negative moods, depression, hostility and lack of pleasure all seem to contribute to poor health. There appears to be a physiology of happiness which communicates to our heart, our immune system, our entire body.”
Ornstein and Sobel are careful to caution that it is best to practice moderation in all things. One’s diet, lifestyle, emotional issues and social activities must all be taken into account. But if we don’t slow down and become mindful enough to allow ourselves to take in those things that recharge our batteries and uplift our spirits, not only does quality of life suffer, but all of the concentration on calorie and cholesterol numbers, aerobic exercise, body image, etc. won’t do that much good. Many studies are cited to back this up.
To enjoy healthy pleasures, we have to maintain some detachment from ourselves and a certain looseness about life. Our minds and hearts must be open and receptive. Then, as we tune into our feelings, we will sense a release of tension, a sense of pleasure and sometimes a bit of transcendence from the mundane. As a result, healthy pleasures help uptightness of all sorts — to loosening up the workaholic who feels compelled to be constantly productive, to mellowing those who spend a lot of their energy worrying about this calorie and that pec or lamenting the state of the nation. And healthy pleasures delectably enrich the lives of those who have already honed the ability to hang loose.
So, what are healthy pleasures? You’ve probably thought of a bunch already. How about therapeutic touch, viewing a beautiful sunset, listening to and/or moving to inspirational music, enjoying good food and a glass of wine, pleasurable gardening, playing with a child, enjoying a good laugh, walking in lovely surroundings, reading a good book, singing in the shower (or anywhere else), creating something satisfying with our hands or our minds, enjoying the company (socially distant, of course) of companionable people, helping someone in need. Whatever raises our spirits contributes to our well-being. We each have our favorites — some planned, some spontaneous — and a lot of us benefit from enjoying them frequently.
Healthy pleasures have nothing to do with obsession, compulsion, addiction or sensationalism. Such activities as ripping through the wilderness on your dirt bike, gulping a quart of ice cream, hanging out at bars, shopping until you drop, laughing at someone instead of with them do not qualify. But moments of joy, no matter how small, that lead to healthy pleasures do much to bolster our happiness. And if we ever needed them, it is now, during this trying time. As Muriel James wrote in “Breaking Free.” “Happiness involves remembering and cherishing moments of joy, putting them together like a string of pearls and wearing them freely or holding them prayerfully.”
Since 1984, Dorothy Dimitre has written more than 1,000 columns for various local newspapers. Her email address is gramsd@aceweb.com.
