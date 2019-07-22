That’s not a riddle. That’s Roger Federer whom you would never describe as a loser. He narrowly lost Wimbledon this year after a record-setting five-hour long battle with Novak Djokovic who did win.
But for the many fans in attendance and who watched on TV or their cellphones, Roger Federer remained the greatest tennis player ever.
What is there about Federer? What’s the magic in his appeal? First, it’s just that he is still playing in the finals while going on 38 when most tennis champs have retired or gone on to be sports announcers. And in some ways he is even better now than he was years ago. Secondly, it’s his style and composure. He never loses his temper, throws his racquet or yells at the line judges. He doesn’t breathe heavily and make strange noises or bounce the ball numerous times before serving.
He is the ultimate gentleman. That’s why Wimbledon belongs to him. He is not an Englishman but Swiss but you would never know it from the audience. He is the favorite loud and clear. The audience almost went crazy when Federer was just a few points away from winning his ninth title at the All England Club. But tennis is not a game for the weak of heart or mind or muscle. Serves clock out at 110 mph or more. It’s a game in which you need to run and think fast and clear all abstractions and doubt from your mind. It’s two-thirds athleticism and one-third concentration and confidence. It’s not a team sport unless you are playing doubles. You don’t have a coach on the side lines signaling you or instructions tied to your wrist. It’s just you out there versus your opponent. Federer has been described as unflappable. He keeps his cool no matter whether he is winning or losing.
The third reason Federer fans love to watch him is his style of playing, his grace and his sportsmanship. He looks great and, just like in the ballet, makes every move look perfect. The only other player who comes close was the great Australian player Ken Rosewall. Rosewall was 37 years old when he won the 1972 Australian Open.
***
It’s so hard to believe Federer didn’t win his ninth Wimbledon title when he dominated the match statistically — more than twice as many aces, more than twice as many breaks of serve. Almost twice as many winners. When asked if he could recover from such a heart-breaking loss, Federer said he is strong at being able to move on, because he doesn’t want to be depressed about an amazing tennis match. During and after the match, there was nostalgia about the famous 2008 Wimbledon duel between Rafael Nadal and Federer which also lasted for hours and which Federer lost. This time, Federer beat Nadal in another amazing match to reach the finals.
***
From The New York Times write up: “In the final set, Federer seemed weary but with the crowd urging him on he edged ahead breaking Djokovic with a crosscourt forehand pass. History was about to be made. Another title was about to be won by Federer; his ninth at Wimbledon which would have tied Martina Navratilova’s record. The crowd went apoplectic. One man could be heard muttering to no one in particular and to everyone ‘Oh my God, my God, we are going to see him win. Roger is going to win.” Federer remains a winner even though he lost this one.
Sue Lempert is the former mayor of San Mateo. Her column runs every Monday. She can be reached at sue@smdailyjournal.com.
