I’m a pretty good tipper overall. I worked as a bartender in college and had plenty of friends in the service industry. That industry can be fun, but it’s not easy work, even on a good day.
I also learned about tipping from my dad, who made living large and tipping big a hobby. It takes an awful lot for me to tip under 20%, though, I once left absolutely nothing because the service was completely offensive. Email me if you want to hear the story. Most of the time I’m reaching 25% or 33% or even higher if the service is excellent.
Good service should be rewarded and even if the service is good, but not great, I believe the service industry is a tough profession and those in it should be supported.
It is with that in mind that my tips have reached new heights in the COVID lockdown era. In the beginning, I was a super tipper for some of my favorite restaurants whose owners, managers and workers seemed pretty nervous about staying open. I wanted to show my support, and the tip wasn’t for service, but rather a form of that support. One place I laid down a $40 tip for a $60 meal. They are still in business, so maybe others conducted themselves similarly.
I try to avoid using delivery services since they tend to take some money off the top from the restaurants and, if there is a choice, I’ll call in the order and pick it up. Even then, I’ll tip, usually above 20% if it’s one of my regular spots.
But this weekend, I hesitated. There was a new restaurant to try in downtown Burlingame and, when I went to pick up my order, it was packed. Inside, outside, customers everywhere. My order was sitting at the front, and I handed my credit card to the manager, who quickly ran it. When it came to sign for it, I didn’t leave a tip. Nothing against the manager since he was a nice enough guy, but I felt it was appropriate because I was picking up the order, the exchange took very little time and the place seemed like it was not hurting for business.
That was my snap judgment, but I second-guessed the decision as soon as I walked out the door.
It seems that COVID has skewed tipping for meal pickups, in that it seemingly isn’t for service anymore, but rather for support. For the most part, I’ve avoided both outside and inside dining as a caution, but I’m guessing tips are still relatively standard, however, they might be slightly higher as customers seek to show support for the establishment itself but also for the worker who has to interact with the public. So would a tip in a quick pickup exchange be a sign of support for those who have been working in an environment where exposure to COVID could be higher?
In retrospect, I think I could have left a little something, perhaps 15% before tax, just as a sign of support. Besides, this was a snapshot in time, and maybe other nights aren’t as busy and they could use the help.
I’m wondering what others think. I know people who are straight 15% before tax tippers, those who tip way more if they bring their noisy kids, others who give 25% without fail, and still others who think it’s absolutely terrible to leave nothing even if the service was atrocious. I think the going rate nowadays is about 20% to 25% in normal conditions, but wonder if others think the same?
Another situation I’ve noticed is that Square card readers have caused higher tips at tip jar-style establishments.
In a sandwich place where I might have stuffed two dollar bills into the jar, now I’m asked if I want to tip 20% as a default because we are avoiding cash exchanges. If you go lower, it’s a choice, even though it’s closer to where a cash tip might be. So you just go with 20% and suddenly you’re leaving about $4, when before you might have left $2. Again, COVID skews it and it seems the workers putting themselves in harm’s way deserve the extra. I wonder if it will return to the previous amount after COVID passes, or if it will remain.
Let me know your thoughts.
Jon Mays is the editor in chief of the Daily Journal. He can be reached at jon@smdailyjournal.com. Follow Jon on Twitter @jonmays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.