There is an emerging political dichotomy in San Mateo County, a split personality, if you will, between a sleepy past and a dynamic future. It could hit us smack in the face when we see the numbers from this year’s census.
Is it possible that by the time all the noses are counted, San Mateo County’s population will be on a par, essentially, with San Francisco’s? Current estimates show San Mateo County is at about 760,000 people and the city and county of San Francisco (as they like to say with a characteristic touch of arrogance) is at 896,000.
Let’s assume the growth we’ve witnessed in San Mateo County is not a mirage and the residential building boom has taken full effect. Let’s also assume that San Francisco’s seeming determination to wreck a once beautiful and livable city also takes full effect. Where do we stand, and what does our politics look like as we catch up with the economic and social changes that already have taken hold?
I don’t know. But we can contemplate some answers, rather than wait for them to be forced on us.
For San Mateo County to assert itself as a regional, urbanized center — to take on the stature that comes with bigger numbers, more business, more residents — there has to be a fundamental change in the county’s structure of diffused power spread among dozens of school districts and cities and special districts. It’s a structure of decentralized political power that dates as far back as 1909, but really came into place in the 1940s and 1950s, when San Mateo County emerged as the bedroom community for San Francisco’s economic and cultural superiority. And there must be a brand of hard-edged politics that is unknown to this county.
Oddly enough, the best recent example comes, of all places, from the recent flap over the latest outrageous behavior by one member of the Harbor District Board of Commissioners and the push by county Supervisor Don Horsley to dissolve the district. Dissolution is at its core, a failure of effective politics.
Dissolving the district is the easy way out — the unruffled, let’s all get along, San Mateo County way out. It is clear to anyone who has been paying attention, that the “troubled” district has been troubled largely by the high-profile misconduct of a single commissioner, who has been effective at disrupting the work of the rest of the board and profoundly damaging the reputation of an independent elected body.
And yet, where is the political work of convincing someone to run against this commissioner four years ago? By Horsley’s own description, the district plainly has been hampered by this commissioner. Horsley cited a 2013 civil grand jury report, a year after this commissioner was elected. Did he campaign against her in 2016? Did he recruit a candidate and back her campaign? Is he doing anything now to recruit a candidate for the commission who is not allied with this commissioner? At a recent Board of Supervisors, Horsley said there is “one commissioner creating commotion and disruptions that are not beneficial.”
The answer, it would seem, would be to work to defeat that commissioner, rather than conclude the district is never going to function properly.
Horsley said something else interesting: “These kinds of special districts — most people don’t really pay much attention to them.” He meant that voters don’t pay attention to them — they re-elect incumbents, who typically run without opposition, without regard to the quality of their work.
There are 75 special districts in San Mateo County, providing sewers, street lights, fire protection and storm drainage. Forty-five districts are governed by the Board of Supervisors and largely serve unincorporated areas. Twenty-five of them are independent with their own elected boards.
If you’re going to get rid of one independent special district because no one pays attention, why not get rid of all of them? Other special districts have been tainted by scandal in the last 30 years.
Why not get rid of all local jurisdictions and create the City and County of San Mateo, with 11 supervisors, elected by district, and responsible for all community services, all police and fire, all planning and zoning regulations?
One argument is that this is the same system as the city and county of San Francisco, hardly a model of effective governance.
The other is that the leadership of the county simply may not be ready to play a tougher brand of politics. Instead, when faced with a difficult elected official, the preference is to get rid of a special district rather than do the work necessary to elect the right person.
Mark Simon is a veteran journalist, whose career included 15 years as an executive at SamTrans and Caltrain. He can be reached at marksimon@smdailyjournal.com.
