It took a while to figure out exactly what I was feeling. Familiar, but new. Exciting, but unsettling. And mostly happy, but leavened by continuing concern — not quite worry, but in that neighborhood.
I ask your indulgence. This is going to be unusually personal. Sometimes the customary to and fro is crowded out by other things.
My younger son, Alex, is returning to school in Arizona — Motorcycle Mechanics Institute — and to a career in a craft where there is more demand than available workers. So, that’s good.
I feel like I am putting off getting to the point, so here it is: Alex was in school at MMI. On Oct. 25 of last year, he was driving his motorcycle through an intersection and someone made a left turn in front of him. He was left with a shattered left orbital bone, some broken ribs and a traumatic brain injury. He also suffered a dissected carotid artery, which caused a minor stroke.
He is fortunate to be alive. The nurses and doctors at the Deer Valley Critical Care Unit said the EMTs and the emergency room docs did a remarkable job. The next day, I was left wondering when he might open his eyes. And then give a thumbs-up. And then talk. And then walk.
But mostly, the question was what kind of recovery he faced. Would he need constant and permanent attention? Did I need to install ramps and grab bars at my home? Did he face a life of permanent disability?
They kept telling me he was young — that was a plus. Then one day, unasked, the brain injury doctor in charge of his case said that he thought Alex would “make it all the way back.”
He did. Several days later, Alex was moved out of CCU to the nationally renowned Honor Health rehab center in Scottsdale. The first day, they had him walking down the hall. Less than a month later, with smart, tough and attentive care, he walked out of the hospital. The staff lined the hallway and applauded him as he left. We got into the car and drove home.
There, we hired Rehab Without Walls, another renowned rehab program. They came to the house — as many as three therapists a day, four or five days a week. Some weeks later, they said he was ready to go.
On Tuesday, nine months and nine days since the accident, he moved into an apartment in Glendale, Arizona. On the 16th, he returns to school at MMI. I am not one to toss this word around lightly, but this is a miracle. Paula the Painter called it a victory for Alex. Exactly.
Earlier this week, we loaded up the car, he got on his new Harley, and we made the trip to Arizona. We took back roads, avoiding Los Angeles traffic and taking in some spectacular vistas — and some staggering heat — through the heart of the Mojave Desert.
As we pulled out of the driveway, I realized that like thousands of parents, I was taking my kid off to school.
From a young age, Alex has required a lot of attention — probably too much from me, I freely admit. In middle school, he was diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. In high school, with bipolar disorder.
He made it through high school by the skin of this teeth. We stayed up his last night in high school so he could pass an art history (Seriously?) exam in the morning and graduate that afternoon from Cañada Middle College. Tired and upset, it was hard to attach much meaning to the event.
Alex always has done things his own way, often, the hard way. He has melted down and acted out. He has behaved badly to others and to himself. Resentful, he avoided responsibility for his illness. He tried and left schools. He tried self-medicating. He had several jobs at coffee and sandwich shops. During this, his mom, my wife, suffered and died from metastatic breast cancer.
But, finally, he worked on his mental health challenges — through therapy and medication. Then he found MMI and a career and a peer group. Everything clicked. Then came the accident, and rehab.
Perhaps unexpectedly, full physical and cognitive recovery was accompanied by emotional maturity. He understands how close he came to losing everything — his life, or, at a minimum, a life of his choosing.
And I figured out, finally, that hovering over his decisions was not helpful. That he is going back to school with new purpose and determination. That it is time for him to be on his own.
That it is graduation day.
Mark Simon is a veteran journalist, whose career included 15 years as an executive at SamTrans and Caltrain. He can be reached at marksimon@smdailyjournal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.