Political capital and goodwill are sometimes seen as synonymous, and the pandemic has been a test of how much there is in certain pots. Gov. Gavin Newsom and our state’s teachers are feeling their pots empty. Now the question is can they fill it up again, and how quickly.
It is safe to say that Newsom’s political capital has been diminished severely since the time he dedicated his entire State of the State speech to eradicating homelessness. At that time, just last year, he was a popular governor who had enough juice to virtually ignore the standards of such speeches with its typical attention to deficits, ongoing pension obligations, fiscal responsibility, school funding and new programs and focus instead on one of what he described as “big hairy audacious goals,” ending homelessness. In his speech, he, in typical Newsom form, waxed poetic and talked about our collective obligation, “No amount of progress can camouflage the most pernicious crisis in our midst, that’s the ultimate manifestation of poverty: homelessness.”
No one can argue that eradicating homelessness isn’t a worthwhile goal. In California, it is indeed an essential goal as allowing it should be considered one of our greatest failures. Homelessness has been too long normalized and we do need to collectively take steps to end it and also determine ways to end the root causes.
But what a shift a pandemic can make. There was some effort to aid homelessness through Project Roomkey and subsequently Project Homekey that worked to convert old hotels to housing. By and large, the project was a success.
But all of this came amidst what has been seen as capricious orders, closures and mandates related to the pandemic. The French Laundry situation was the icing on the cake. And thus a recall effort.
Newsom has been governing in what could almost be considered an alternative reality, and it’s my opinion that he’s done a fairly good job, hoity-toity dinner aside. For the most part, Newsom has tried to keep the balance between public health and business health, recognizing that business health can contribute to positive public health while also having the potential to spread the virus. The summer’s fire season was awful, but it was managed as best as it could be and even the power outages were quashed quickly.
Much of the contention would end if there was more vaccine supply so things could get back to normal. And that includes getting kids back in the classroom.
Now that the vaccine has arrived, people are getting anxious. Many parents, now at the end of one year of distance learning, are seeing fewer reasons to not get children back in school. And it is abundantly clear that the pot of goodwill teachers once had has significantly less in it than before the pandemic.
Teachers, in normal times, are seen as the wonderful people they are — dedicating their life to educate our children for little financial reward. Granted, they get more time off than other professions, but I invite anyone to spend time in a K-5 classroom to fully appreciate the work they do. It is tough. It is important. It is critical.
Most parents I know understand the difficulty of the profession and are typically keen on expressing appreciation — birthday gifts, notes, etc. However, patience has been running thin and I’ve seen parents who typically support teachers with enthusiasm now express extreme dismay and even anger at the delay in returning to school. Sustained distance learning has a deleterious effect on kids. That’s plain and simple and a further exploration the topic of another column.
While the pandemic saw a new appreciation for health care workers and other essential workers who had little choice but to work in person amidst the pandemic, there was another option for schools that delayed the need to return. The Spanish Flu pandemic required teaching outdoors with masks because there was no technological option. Now in the age of video conferencing, while significantly less than ideal by all accounts, we had another immediate option that prolonged the return. It has also exposed some tension between parents, teachers, the school boards and administrations that is higher now than ever before. Everyone wants what is best for the kids. But no one wants to expose themselves or their loved ones to what can be a deadly virus.
With the announcement of a deal to get most public school students in the state back into classrooms by April, Newsom and the teachers are now linked. Their pots of goodwill are low, but if we get back to school and back to work, it has the potential to fill up quickly. Let’s hope it does.
Jon Mays is the editor in chief of the Daily Journal. He can be reached at jon@smdailyjournal.com. Follow Jon on Twitter @jonmays.
