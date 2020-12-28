It has not been the best of years. If you are lucky enough that you and your family and friends have escaped COVID; or you have not lost your job or your business, we shouldn’t complain. We have a roof overhead, a warm house, food on the table, and loving family and friends, what more could we want? Well for one, we would like to be able to see them and hug them. We would like to see our children and grandchildren in school and college and attend their graduations in person; to travel, go out to eat with friends and family, have holiday parties, go to the movies, concerts, go shopping in person and actually be able to smile at a stranger unmasked. Hopefully, we can resume all of this and much more sometime in 2021.
Politically, it has been a horrible four years unless you are a supporter of the outgoing president. We have seen tradition, our Constitution, morality, human kindness, national security and the truth dragged through the mud. There are times when we feel like we are living in a banana republic. There have been times, especially when the outgoing president has refused to admit he lost an election, has challenged the courts to keep our republic safe while his enablers have dug their heads in the sand, and encouraged violence and falsehoods that we felt like we were witnessing the days of the Weimar Republic.
A friend is reading William Shirer’s “ Berlin Diary” and it is frightening how close the rise of Hitler is to what was happening in our country. But hopefully, we are about to turn the page. Our institutions have held strong. We will witness, hopefully, a return to sanity and the mending of what has been undone in the past four years.
***
Still it is amazing the difference in how our neighbor Canada has handled the pandemic and its economic woes. Their federal government immediately put into place a simple way for those who had lost their jobs, their business with an automatic payment to their bank accounts of $2,000 a month after filling out a simple online application. Housing assistance payments of $300 a month went to landlords for eligible renters. There was additional help from the individual provinces. If you had just returned to Canada from another place quarantines were patrolled with phone calls and an occasional visit to make sure you were at home. Plus an offer to buy groceries and medicine as needed. Yes, Canada has a much smaller population than the United States and its residents are more receptive to government help with free medical care. But our neighbor had one-third of the deaths and one-fifth of confirmed infections after adjusting for population size of the United States.
The lack of leadership in the United States, the time it has taken Congress to pass a less than adequate relief package (let’s hope Congress can override an attempted veto) is appalling. Still, moderates of both parties were able to save the day. Let’s hope their voices prevail in 2021.
***
Science, not politicians, will help us end the pandemic. Maybe now science can resume its rightful place, not something to be ignored and mocked, but appreciated, applauded and followed.
But enough of this. Let’s focus on all the good stuff we can accomplish in 2021. And count our blessings that a majority of Americans can distinguish between the good and the bad; the true and the false. And we did learn some things during 2020 which are worth remembering.
***
We learned to take advantage of our awesome surroundings. For me, long walks at Shoreline Park in San Mateo revealed many different trails and many spectacular views of the Bay. I walked where I used to run and ride a bike on Sawyer Creek Trail. This much slower pace allowed me to savor the pristine reservoir, the few ducks gliding in the mirrored water, the occasional deer and the large variety of trees and shrubs, many reflected in our own Crystal Springs Reservoir.
This is an amazing escape into another world. It’s right here in San Mateo County. Then when the weather was clear, the coast beckoned for a walk along the bike trail in Half Moon Bay. This was a favorite bike ride but now walking I could see what had passed by so quickly before. Recently, the waves have been high and spectacular. And everyone I see is wearing a mask whether they are running, biking or walking their dog.
If all this wonderful scenery isn’t a gift I don’t know what is. 2021 is bound to be even better. And I hope it is a spectacular year for you and yours.
Sue Lempert is the former mayor of San Mateo. Her column runs every Monday. She can be reached at sue@smdailyjournal.com.
