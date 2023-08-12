For a variety of reasons, modular construction appears to be on the rise in the home construction industry.
While a home assembled from factory-built modules isn’t always cheaper than one built using more conventional techniques, it can be. Many people in the market for a new home may be just waking up to this new way of building but, of course, people have been happily living in factory-built homes for many years now. In mobile homes.
A mobile home is cheaper to build than a similarly sized stick-built home, partly because it is built in a factory, and partly because it is often constructed using cheaper materials. The resulting home might have Formica countertops and metal siding, as opposed to granite countertops and a hand-finished plaster exterior, but it is usually no less comfortable, and certainly no less functional. Partly because of those cheaper materials, I imagine, mobile homes seem to occupy a place toward the bottom of the single-family home ladder. Their significantly lower costs extend the advantages of home ownership to a greater range of people, which is a big plus. Then again, there can be real challenges finding a place to put one’s mobile home.
Although a mobile home serves the same purpose as any other single-family home, in many places you can’t simply buy a lot in an area zoned “R1” (single-family residential) and plop one down.
Instead, mobile homes are often confined to mobile home parks, where one typically rents what is essentially a glorified parking space (with utilities) for one’s home. This seems to be the case in our area. For instance, of the 17 neighborhoods in Redwood City, mobile homes appear restricted to just one: Friendly Acres. And not just anywhere within that neighborhood: the city’s three mobile home parks (plus one trailer park) are all located along East Bayshore Road, immediately east of Highway 101, in an area with no sidewalks, no restaurants and essentially no shops.
I took a long walk this week out to, and then along, East Bayshore Road to see these mobile home parks for myself. Starting at Woodside Road and heading toward Marsh Road, the quality of the parks seemed to improve as I went along. I first passed the R.C. Mobile Home Park, at 1903 E. Bayshore Road. It is the smallest of the area’s parks and, frankly, the most tired-looking. It’s flanked by an industrial site and Redwood City’s lone trailer park, neither of which help make it more attractive. Plus, at least some of the park’s spaces are occupied by trailers, giving the place a feeling of impermanence. Finally, the lot upon which it sits — along with the lot where the next-door Le Mar Trailer Park sits — is zoned IR-T (Industrial), putting the site in danger of being repurposed for an entirely different use.
Redwood Mobile Estates, at 2053 E. Bayshore Road, is a significant step up in terms of quality. The homes are larger (and nicer) and the grounds seem better maintained. The property is larger, too, with 100 sites plus a pool and small clubhouse. Finally, the land where Redwood Mobile Estates is located is zoned MH (Mobile Home), helping to prevent the park from being redeveloped as apartments, offices or some such.
Redwood City’s remaining mobile home park, Harbor Village, is even larger, with around 300 sites. This park is located close to Redwood Mobile Estates, the two being separated by a pair of relatively small industrial parcels. Harbor Village’s parcel is zoned MH.
Beyond Harbor Village is a trailer park and yet another mobile home park. These, however, exist in an unincorporated part of San Mateo County, along with something that most of the area’s residents undoubtedly are very grateful for: a small convenience store (the only store of any kind in the area).
Just as Redwood City rezoned the land beneath its two largest mobile home parks to shelter them from redevelopment, the county also did with various mobile home and trailer parks in unincorporated parts of the county. Although that rezoning is very helpful in keeping the parks from becoming something else, it isn’t a 100% guarantee. Indeed, the owner of Bayshore Villa (a “manufactured housing community”) informed residents in early 2020 that the property might be sold and redeveloped as apartments. I’ve heard little since then, though, and the county supervisors seem to be on the side of the parks, so hopefully all is well. But I do have to wonder how well the folks living in any of these parks sleep at night. Not only must they listen to the continuous traffic on the adjacent highway, they must know that there remains a chance, however slight, that, even though they own their homes, they’ll one day have to reattach the wheels and go mobile.
Greg Wilson is the creator of Walking Redwood City, a blog inspired by his walks throughout Redwood City and adjacent communities. He can be reached at greg@walkingRedwoodCity.com. Follow Greg on Twitter @walkingRWC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.