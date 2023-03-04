Detroit may be known as the “Motor City,” but the center of car culture in the United States is the place where I was born and raised: Los Angeles. Like many kids at that time, I got both my learner’s permit and my driver’s license just as soon as I was legally able; and, if I’m being honest, I was driving — supervised by my father — even before that.
Cars were a large part of one’s identity back then; and for many of my generation they still are. Thus, whenever it comes time for me to get a new one, I enjoy spending time researching possibilities based on my needs and wants. About a year ago, I decided that it was time to replace the car I was driving and set about considering my options. After narrowing a candidate list down to three, I set out to see the vehicles in person. In all three cases, not only did Bay Area dealers not have a single instance of the make and model I was looking for (never mind things like colors and options), I was told it would be months before I could get my hands on one. In the past, I’d found plenty of choices just waiting on dealership lots; the experience this time left me stunned.
Although lingering supply chain issues were of course part of the problem, a bigger issue was the fact that many automobile manufacturers have somehow concluded that the American public pretty much only wants trucks and SUVs. Especially with American manufacturers, you’ll find your choices are sadly limited. I was looking for a roomy sedan or, that rarest of vehicles these days, a station wagon.
I had learned to drive using my mother’s full-size station wagon; that experience, I suspect, continues to influence my choice in automobiles. While I’ve had other types of vehicles over the years, I still find myself longing for a good old-fashioned (but midsized) station wagon. Fortunately, in ways other than design, I keep up with the times. My wife has been driving a small electric car (currently, a Chevy Bolt) for many years now. We both love being able to skip the gas station in favor of charging at home using power from our rooftop solar panels. We use her car for all of our local driving and reserve my car for occasional long-distance trips. When considering my options this time around, I spent a lot of time researching what life would be like on long trips with an electric car. Being well familiar with “range anxiety,” I knew I would want a car that could get from Redwood City to, say, Phoenix with no more than one stop to recharge. That, though, means either a Tesla or one of a small number of cars from other manufacturers.
For a variety of reasons, I’m not willing to consider a Tesla. As for other choices, all are simply too expensive right now. So, after months of back and forth, I concluded that for this go-around my best option would be a plug-in hybrid. Such a vehicle would allow me to drive long distances using a conventional gasoline engine while I could, once at my destination, make local trips entirely in electric mode.
The three hybrids that made up my candidate list fit the bill; however, given that I couldn’t sit in any of them, much less give them a test drive, I reluctantly concluded that I’d needed to bend on some of my requirements if I didn’t want to wait.
I expanded my candidate pool to include midsize SUVs and, while they can be somewhat hard to get, that one change turned out to be just what was needed to get me into a new vehicle. Just this week, my wife and I returned from a driving trip to and from Phoenix in our new Volvo XC60 Recharge, a midsize SUV that travels roughly 40 miles in pure electric mode and, based on our nearly 2,000-mile trip, gets just over 27 MPG. The all-wheel drive proved reassuring as we headed north toward the Grapevine earlier this week, although it turned out not to be needed. Thankfully, by Tuesday Interstate 5 had been cleared and the road was dry.
If I’d been truly patient, I could have gotten a Volvo wagon that had many of the same features as my new SUV. But I’m happy with my choice. Next time, though, I’m hoping I be able to go all-electric and — assuming that the auto manufacturers have regained their senses — be able to get a wagon. By then we may be a one-car family, and I’ll be less inclined to compromise.
Greg Wilson is the creator of Walking Redwood City, a blog inspired by his walks throughout Redwood City and adjacent communities. He can be reached at greg@walkingRedwoodCity.com. Follow Greg on Twitter @walkingRWC.
(0) comments
