Greg Wilson

Detroit may be known as the “Motor City,” but the center of car culture in the United States is the place where I was born and raised: Los Angeles. Like many kids at that time, I got both my learner’s permit and my driver’s license just as soon as I was legally able; and, if I’m being honest, I was driving — supervised by my father — even before that.

Cars were a large part of one’s identity back then; and for many of my generation they still are. Thus, whenever it comes time for me to get a new one, I enjoy spending time researching possibilities based on my needs and wants. About a year ago, I decided that it was time to replace the car I was driving and set about considering my options. After narrowing a candidate list down to three, I set out to see the vehicles in person. In all three cases, not only did Bay Area dealers not have a single instance of the make and model I was looking for (never mind things like colors and options), I was told it would be months before I could get my hands on one. In the past, I’d found plenty of choices just waiting on dealership lots; the experience this time left me stunned.

