“We must break our silence on those moral truths that have not been eroded by time and social change. However unsure we are of how to meld them with the particular circumstances of contemporary life, we must still speak out for the major human values embedded in our collective conscience throughout our history: honesty, responsibility, decency.” — Maxine Schnall, “Limits.”
With the shelter-in-place order during this coronavirus epidemic and with schools closed, etc., children are, no doubt, watching more TV. Unfortunately, there is little on TV that is worth watching. All kinds of violence are displayed, including people pointing guns at each other (and often pulling the trigger), boxing, wrestling, football and those new types of shows like “The Titan Games,” “Whacked Out Sports,” etc. that glamorize those who put themselves in danger by taking great risks.
My kids grew up during a time when Ricky and Lucy had to sleep in twin beds and when there were regulations that controlled the early evening hours of TV as family viewing time. You didn’t see scantily-clad young women gyrating provocatively. For the grandchildren and great-grandchildren, it’s something else again. Much of TV has become a sump hole of lurid sensationalism, thanks to deregulation in 1980 and an industry that has no shame — as long as it sells more advertised products.
James P. Stayer, in his book, “The Other Parent,” describes the media problem well. “Over the last three decades, we’ve progressively let standards and protections for children erode. First, it was in the interest of free speech and artistic freedom, but along the way, the marketplace took over. Now it’s exclusively commercial interests that determine the content of the media, and explicit sex is a tried and true formula to grab audiences on television, in movies, in music and on the net. … To a troubling extent the adults — industry, government and parents — are letting the media set commercially sexual standards for kids who, more than anything, need responsible adult guidance, information and love.”
Not only does today’s entertainment media expose children to sexual activity and innuendo completely inappropriate for them. It often seems that romance has given way to recreational sexual activity with apparently no qualms about viewing women as purely sex objects. Also, more often than not, men are depicted as either lustful airheads or lecherous predators. Miriam Meizdian, author of “Boys Will Be Boys,” would add, “the picture of the adult world imparted by TV is often inaccurate, antisocial, and devoid of any moral conceptual framework.” Is this what we want our children to emulate?
It isn’t only that the media bombards everyone with its titillation and dysfunctional behavior. It’s also the idea that anything goes, that dignity and self-respect and respect for others is so often lacking and crudeness and in-your-face brashness are so prevalent. Children are learning that it is “cool” to act arrogant, disrespectful and self-centered and to disdain anything intellectual, thoughtful or prudent.
“No other western industrialized nation has so willingly allowed the educational and developmental needs of its kids to be exploited in the pursuit of profit as we have. No other democratic country has so willingly allowed its children to be seen as ‘markets’ for commercial gain an ignored their moral, intellectual and social growth as we have.” — Stayer.
We may be amused by those more innocent times of “Father Knows Best” and when we could “Leave It to Beaver,” but we all can see that without moral and ethical restraints (internal and external) where, in many cases, freedom becomes license and free-enterprise becomes exploitation. A culture that does not value its children enough to diligently help protect them from despicable corporate exploitation is a culture whose moral compass is out of whack. We must never forget that it takes a village to raise a child.
We are concerned that terrorism emanating from outside (the coronavirus not withstanding) may destroy our way of life, but there is another insidious enemy that has a great potential to do us in. We must not forget the increasing internal moral decay that is exacerbated by greedy corporate interests, the sociopathic mentality, the narcissistic disregard for the welfare of others, and the failure of honest, responsible and decent people to stem this plague.
“Technological progress has merely provided us with more efficient means for going backwards.” — Aldous Huxley.
Since 1984, Dorothy Dimitre has written more than 1,000 columns for various local newspapers. Her email address is gramsd@aceweb.com.
