On Monday evening, the Redwood City Council studied the four (out of nine) “Gatekeeper Process” development projects that consist primarily of housing. Each councilmember expressed support for these projects, in particular noting their affordable components. Given our area’s strong need for housing units that lease or sell for less than the prevailing rate, the council’s support made sense. And that got me thinking about just how much affordable housing Redwood City really needs, and what it would take to build it.
Redwood City’s Gatekeeper Process is a mechanism to help the City Council to get a handle on the nine development projects, each of which cannot go forward without changes to the city’s General Plan. As each project applicant made their case for the needed changes, they made sure to highlight the number of affordable units that their project would contain — which in most cases slightly exceeds the number required by the city.
As noted in its 2020 Strategic Plan, one of Redwood City’s top priorities is to “meet our unique community housing needs for people at all income levels.” The city aims to do this both by preserving existing affordable housing and by producing sufficient additional housing to meet Regional Housing Needs Assessment (RHNA) goals for moderate, low and very low income residents. The RHNA goals, which originate at the state level and filter their way down to cities, towns and counties, are intended to ensure that the state has enough housing, in the right places, to meet demand. Every eight years or so, these RHNA goals are recalculated based on census data and projections about future populations.
Redwood City’s current RHNA goals roughly cover the period from 2014 through 2022. So far, developers in Redwood City have already completed (or at least started) more than the required amount of market-rate housing. However, they have not yet provided nearly enough units in each of the three below-market-rate (BMR) categories to meet the state’s goals. And now, with the end of the current RHNA period fast approaching, the city is soon to be given its RHNA goals for the period beginning in 2023. These city-level goals, which are being calculated from state-level goals already published by the state of California, are expected to raise the already difficult-to-achieve bar. By a lot. Although the RHNA numbers have not yet been allocated to individual cities, it isn’t terribly difficult to estimate what Redwood City’s goals might be for the period beginning in 2023, given the state-level goals for the current period, Redwood City’s goals for the current period, and the state-level goals for the upcoming period. For the current period, Redwood City was charged with producing 1,637 BMR units and 1,152 market-rate units. Based on my admittedly simplistic calculations, I estimate that between the years 2023 and 2030, Redwood City will be on the hook to produce an additional 3,800 BMR units and 2,745 market-rate housing units.
Given that developers in Redwood City have yet to produce enough affordable housing to meet the current period’s BMR goal of 1,637 units, meeting a goal that is more than double that figure will be a significant challenge indeed. Some time ago, in an effort to spur the production of more BMR housing, the City Council established a requirement that 20% of the units in new housing projects (15% if the units are for-sale, rather than for-rent) be affordable at certain specified levels. Using only the 20% standard, for the city to see an additional 3,800 BMR units created, developers would need to initiate construction on a whopping 19,000 new housing units.
That many units may sound crazy, and it is. Fortunately, the city needn’t rely only on this 20% standard. Some developers are willing to make more than 20% of their units affordable. And occasionally we see projects that are entirely affordable, like the projects at 707 Bradford St. (117 units), 353 Main St. (125 units), and 612 Jefferson Ave. (20 for-sale condominiums). Of course, those projects are already underway and therefore count toward the city’s current RHNA goals, rather than the ones the city has yet to receive.
If my calculations are anywhere near correct, Redwood City has quite a job on its hands. Those nine projects that the City Council is studying as part of the Gatekeeper Process would provide something in the neighborhood of 988 housing units, 344 of which would be affordable. If they were all approved as currently proposed, they would total about a third of the needed market-rate housing, but less than a tenth of the needed affordable units. While that doesn’t necessary argue against these proposals — every bit helps — clearly Redwood City needs more fully affordable developments. However things work out, though, be prepared to see a great many housing developments in Redwood City’s future.
Greg Wilson is the creator of Walking Redwood City, a blog inspired by his walks throughout Redwood City and adjacent communities. He can be reached at greg@walkingRedwoodCity.com. Follow Greg on Twitter @walkingRWC.
