Greg Wilson

As I’ve walked throughout Redwood City gathering information and ideas for this column and my blog, I’ve left almost no public street or sidewalk unexplored. Thus, I’ve seen people, and things, that most others haven’t. For instance, homeless encampments.

Recently I had occasion to walk the Highway 101 overpass at Whipple Avenue, where I got a good look at the tent and its attendant pile of trash by the southbound freeway on-ramp. That same walk also allowed me a good look at the large encampment beneath Highway 101 just south of Redwood Creek. And although they are no longer there, over the course of multiple walks down El Camino Real I was able to watch as the large encampment at the Woodside Road intersection grew from a single resident to a large community.

