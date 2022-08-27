As I’ve walked throughout Redwood City gathering information and ideas for this column and my blog, I’ve left almost no public street or sidewalk unexplored. Thus, I’ve seen people, and things, that most others haven’t. For instance, homeless encampments.
Recently I had occasion to walk the Highway 101 overpass at Whipple Avenue, where I got a good look at the tent and its attendant pile of trash by the southbound freeway on-ramp. That same walk also allowed me a good look at the large encampment beneath Highway 101 just south of Redwood Creek. And although they are no longer there, over the course of multiple walks down El Camino Real I was able to watch as the large encampment at the Woodside Road intersection grew from a single resident to a large community.
Those are just a few of the encampments I’ve seen up close, but you get the idea. Thus, I was excited to watch Monday’s City Council meeting, at which Teri Chin, the city’s Human Services Manager and Homeless Services Manager, highlighted this year’s efforts toward reducing homelessness and spoke to the city’s future plans. Teri’s presentation revealed the tremendous amount of behind-the-scenes work going on to assist our city’s most vulnerable residents, but left me pondering the apparent incongruity between the city’s and county’s efforts and the fact that I’m still seeing encampments — some of them large — throughout Redwood City.
People become homeless for a number of reasons, but there’s no question that, directly or indirectly, COVID-19 is one of them. Because of that, February’s bi-annual One Day Homeless Count (which had to be postponed from January of 2021 due to — you guessed it — COVID-19), recorded 1,092 unsheltered individuals in San Mateo County, the largest number since 2013. Of those, 245 were in Redwood City.
Two-hundred-forty-five is certainly a large number, but is still fewer than were counted in 2013, when there were 306. Perhaps more importantly, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which sets the rules for who qualifies as unsheltered, so classifies those living in RVs. Since one of Redwood City’s primary efforts toward helping the homeless involved the creation of its Temporary RV Safe Parking Program, all of the people living in RVs — including the 55 adults and 19 children living in RVs at Redwood City’s Safe Parking lot — were included in that 245 figure. Subtracting them results in a slightly more reasonable count of 171, which, with the exception of 2017, is the lowest number of homeless individuals counted from 2009 on.
The Temporary RV Safe Parking Program proved to be remarkably effective, having transitioned 28 households into permanent housing and an additional four into temporary shelters. But it is by no means the only effort by which Redwood City has been working to combat homelessness, and its additional efforts are why I believe the city’s (and county’s) goal of Functional Zero Homelessness could be achieved. Thanks to Project Roomkey and a variety of other funding sources, and of course much work at the city and county levels, two additional housing options will soon be coming online that together will accommodate 291 homeless individuals or couples. First, by the end of October, the former Comfort Inn on El Camino Real will open as “Casa Esperanza,” with 51 individual units of “high quality” permanent support housing managed by Alta Housing in partnership with the Mental Health Association of San Mateo County. Then, at the end of the year, the county anticipates welcoming new residents to its 240-unit Navigation Center. Individuals and couples will have tiny, but private (and lockable), spaces to call their own. Equipped with a bed, a desk/countertop and chair, storage shelves and cabinets, and a small microwave and fridge, the majority of these climate-controlled rooms will accommodate a single individual (eight of them with en suite bathrooms for those with special needs), while 16 larger rooms will be reserved for couples. Compartment with toilets, sinks and showers will be located near the sleeping rooms. And meals will be provided at a communal dining hall.
Adding nearly 300 new units of housing designated specifically for homeless individuals and couples to our current stock will go a long way toward meeting the county’s — and Redwood City’s — goal to provide some form of shelter for anyone who wants it. Because those units won’t be completed for a couple of months yet, don’t expect Redwood City’s homeless encampments to disappear right away. But next year we should see a marked reduction in the homeless population throughout the county, perhaps to the point of eliminating it altogether (except for those few who refuse a place in this new housing). Maybe then I’ll stop worrying for the people living in our area’s homeless encampments, and worrying about the trash, and the occasional fires, that seem to result.
Greg Wilson is the creator of Walking Redwood City, a blog inspired by his walks throughout Redwood City and adjacent communities. He can be reached at greg@walkingRedwoodCity.com. Follow Greg on Twitter @walkingRWC.
