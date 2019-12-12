The March 3 presidential primary ballot is set, and the most interesting thing about it may be who’s missing — opponents.
All three incumbent members of the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors — Warren Slocum, Dave Pine and David Canepa — are running unopposed. In other words, they were just re-elected. No need for all that messy voting and campaigning. Move right along.
The supervisors run in districts, which is supposed to mean more people will run if they don’t have to run countywide. But not this time. All the pent-up ambition awaiting the eventual departure from office of these incumbents was insufficient to entice someone to challenge them.
In addition to a free ride, Slocum, Pine and Canepa have one other notable thing in common: They’re all white guys. Even as the county becomes increasingly nonwhite, the move to more minority representation (or any) on the board apparently will have to wait.
DON’T TRY THIS AT HOME: Meanwhile, there was some buzz that Slocum had done nothing to gear up for re-election — raised little money, eschewed any formal announcement and basically seemed unconcerned about rumors he might not run. Clearly, it’s a strategy that worked. Of course, he could argue that he geared up for re-election by doing a bang-up job. Sure, that could be it.
CANEPA FLIPS: One of the most recent puzzlers was the decision earlier this year by Canepa to endorse Saratoga Councilman Rishi Kumar in his Democratic primary challenge to incumbent Anna Eshoo, seeking her 19th term representing the Peninsula.
Canepa acknowledged that his endorsement was largely an attention-getting move and he openly crowed that Eshoo is now paying some attention to him.
Not as much as Kumar, who was so happy to have Canepa’s support that he tops the list on Kumar’s endorsement web page. Canepa certainly is the most prominent figure on Kumar’s list, which, incidentally, does not include any of the current Saratoga council colleagues with whom Kumar serves.
Anyway, Canepa told me Tuesday he has withdrawn his endorsement of Kumar, whom Canepa described in a brief interview as a “longtime friend” and a “long-standing friend.”
Among the reasons: Kumar’s recent citation for misdemeanor hit-and-run when he allegedly rear-ended someone in San Jose and left the scene, Canepa said. And here’s a tip to you kids: Apparently, Kumar’s personalized license plate helped police track him down.
Canepa said he broke the news to Kumar Tuesday morning, just before he returned my phone call.
“I’m sure he’ll be taking down the endorsement on his page,” Canepa said.
He said that his play for attention worked. “Congresswoman Eshoo has reached out,” Canepa said, adding, “I don’t really know Anna,” making him one of the few.
He added: “Obviously, she wants my endorsement. … On a personal basis, I do think the endorsements raised a lot of eyebrows. The bottom line is Anna wants to talk and when a member of Congress wants to talk to you, I’m willing to sit down with them.”
It should be noted that Eshoo has been in office in San Mateo County, including the very same job Canepa holds, since 1982. And her congressional district and Canepa’s supervisorial district do not overlap at all, raising the question why Eshoo should feel compelled to get know him in the first place.
ELSEWHERE OVER THE RAINBOW: Other tidbits from the March 3 ballot. The field is set in the race for the 13th Senate District seat with all five Democrats filing for the ballot, along with lone Republican Alex Glew, and two Green Party candidates. … Michael Bloomberg and Deval Patrick, the newest entrants into the Democratic presidential field, are both on the California ballot, as is every other candidate you’ve heard of, except, of course U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris … There actually are seven Republican candidates for president, including the current one. … Oddly, there are 13 Libertarian candidates for president, which is kind of like a cluster of squirrels fighting over a sliver of an acorn. … Former Menlo Park councilman Peter Ohtaki, fresh off his re-election loss in the new district-election system, has filed to run as a Republican against two-term incumbent Assemblyman Marc Berman. … Republican businessman Greg Conlon, who has run for local or statewide office seven times and never won, is running against U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier, who usually gets more than 75% of the vote. There’s no reason to think Conlon will do any better against Speier, easily the most popular elected official on the Peninsula. His campaign slogan in 2018, when he lost his latest race for state treasurer, was “Voice of Experience.” Still, it’s good to have a hobby.
Mark Simon is a veteran journalist, whose career included 15 years as an executive at SamTrans and Caltrain. He can be reached at marksimon@smdailyjournal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.