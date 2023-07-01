I haven’t always loved being the best at things.
There was a point in my early life where I had the pure desire to learn about the world around me and pursue every fleeting interest that I encountered, from figure skating to reading the entirety of the Cupcake Diaries book series multiple times.
But as I grew older, and the expected response when asked about my aspirations shifted from being a fairy to going to veterinary school (which, as I now know, my fear of needles makes equally unattainable), I was taught that excelling in your chosen field was the only way to make a difference in the world. I began to chase that idea instead. It was a straightforward path, and the consistent comfort I felt from knowing that I was following it helped keep me on that track.
I entered high school with plans to do as prescribed: find that mysterious thing I was innately good at, and do it for the rest of my life.
It was easy to be inexperienced, but it was difficult to embrace my level of inexperience and take it as an opportunity to learn from those around me. Instead, I concentrated my effort toward the things that felt easy to be good at, discarding any other budding interests when I was too unsure of my skills to continue “wasting my time” on them.
I truly enjoyed the things I chose to focus on, at least in the beginning. But pursuing anything requires work, and the ability to value and grow from small failures was irreplaceable in that process. As my refusal to grapple with the possibility of failure dominated my goals, it prevented me from truly excelling in those fields and ate away at my passion for them.
Frustrated with my apathy, the solution I initially sought was a relatively superficial one. I pushed myself harder in the actions I had already been doing, while still holding back my wholehearted engagement for fear of losing the extra hope I had dedicated to it.
That didn’t work, for reasons that are clear in retrospect, and my frustration only grew with time. I resigned to a reality where the concept of a “life calling” was a myth, and extrapolated that it meant I would never find something about which to be unabashedly passionate.
I enrolled in my school’s journalism course during my junior year, as nothing more than a way to get a graduation requirement fulfilled. I knew nothing about journalism, and had no intention of seriously pursuing it, and that removed some of the pressure to be good at it.
With that barrier gone, I had the chance to fully explore everything the field has to offer and found I loved connecting with, and writing for, the community around me. I had thrown out my passion for writing years before, feeling that it wasn’t one of my talents, but journalism gave me a new reason to pursue it.
In the footsteps of students who were already both experienced and passionate about what we did, I found fulfillment in allowing myself to be a beginner, both within the field of journalism and in the topics I wrote about. I was given the space to ask questions to which I didn’t know the answer and take excitement in being unknowledgeable about something. When I focused on learning, rather than achieving a state of having learned things, I found that I actually enjoyed the process, and found a new comfort in knowing there will always be more to explore.
I’m still learning how to handle this shift but, so far, I’ve found that allowing myself to be a beginner doesn’t require taking every opportunity that comes my way — I don’t have to be perfect at embracing mistakes. Instead, I’ve prioritized not shying away from things just because I’m scared to make the mistakes I need to grow.
On the surface, not much has changed. I still value finding things I love and sticking with them, but I’ve found I now base my aspirations on those passions, rather than trying to find a perfect career path as a way to escape from the possibility of failure.
As I prepare for college in the fall, I’ve found myself at the same precipice of experience I was at four years ago, when I eagerly awaited my first day of high school. The difference (other than four years and a pandemic of change) is that I’m now most excited to be bad at things.
Ellen Kim is a recent graduate of San Mateo High School. Student News appears in the weekend edition. You can email Student News at news@smdailyjournal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.