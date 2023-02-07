Craig Wiesner

I learned later that it was a standard thing, but when George Lakey pulled a milk crate from behind him and told us we were all going to San Francisco’s corner of 16th and Mission to “talk to the people,” I was surprised. I was taking an advanced social justice activist “train the trainer” class. People had mentioned “high wire” actions and I’d asked what constituted such things and George pulled out the box as an example. We were heading out to the streets without a net.

Each of us would get two turns on the crate, a metaphor for the soapboxes of old that folks would stand on to regale the public with their opinions. On my first turn I used humor. “Ladies and gentleman! I am here to announce my candidacy for president of the United States.” Members of my cohort and a few passersby applauded. “My platform is simple. I will bring an end to all illegal arms sales! In fact, I’ll go even further, I will put a stop to the illegal sale of all body parts!”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription