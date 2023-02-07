I learned later that it was a standard thing, but when George Lakey pulled a milk crate from behind him and told us we were all going to San Francisco’s corner of 16th and Mission to “talk to the people,” I was surprised. I was taking an advanced social justice activist “train the trainer” class. People had mentioned “high wire” actions and I’d asked what constituted such things and George pulled out the box as an example. We were heading out to the streets without a net.
Each of us would get two turns on the crate, a metaphor for the soapboxes of old that folks would stand on to regale the public with their opinions. On my first turn I used humor. “Ladies and gentleman! I am here to announce my candidacy for president of the United States.” Members of my cohort and a few passersby applauded. “My platform is simple. I will bring an end to all illegal arms sales! In fact, I’ll go even further, I will put a stop to the illegal sale of all body parts!”
The next in line was a young woman who had just suffered a very traumatic loss. She had been hired to work for Sen. Paul Wellstone just a week before he and his family were killed in a plane crash. Jobless and with her dreams of working for the senator, someone she deeply admired, dashed, she took this class to see if she might apply herself to training activists. She was nervous as she got on the box and couldn’t speak. She tried valiantly but in tears got off the box. We consoled her and told her we would help her try again later.
As another friend got on the box I noticed a man and woman coming out of a restaurant. She looked terrified and he looked furious. His body language told me something bad was about to happen. Worried for her, I started walking over and saw his arm tense as he was about to strike her. Previous “bystander effect” training kicked in. I shouted loudly “Hey! You two!!!! I can’t believe I ran into you here in San Francisco.” His arm fell and they looked at me in confusion. “Did you just have lunch there? God, I hate that place. The food sucks.” I got in between the man and woman and turned toward her and asked her “Are you OK?” She nodded. The man said “Who are you?” I said “I’m Craig! You know, from the group, over there.” He looked dumbfounded but a little calmer. “Are you two going to be OK?” I asked, looking intently into his eyes. Somehow, he understood and said quietly, “Yeah, we’re good.” I said “OK, but my friends and I are right over there,” looking at her and pointing to our large group “in case you need anything.” She looked at him and he lowered his head and she said “I think we’re good.” I said goodbye and went back to my group.
I was just in time to see our young friend getting back on the box. She was shaky but she finally got up and, after a few moments of silence, she asked a man walking by “Excuse me sir, but can I ask you a question?” He stopped and looked up. “What do you need?” she asked. He looked quizzical and she asked again, “Really, everyone needs something. What do you need?” He laughed and said “I need a job!” She smiled and said, “Well then, get up here and tell the people who you are and what kind of job you want.” He did and we all applauded. As I’m writing this I’m actually tearing up. I’ll never look at a milk crate without thinking of that day.
George Lakey, a man who had mastered the art of nonviolent social action, a master storyteller, and one of the world’s greatest trainers, had just helped one more group of activists like me to find their voices, and amplify the voices of others. He got his start as a boy literally standing on a soapbox preaching in his church. His chosen topic the day he preached, racial justice, did not sit well with the congregation and he never preached in that church again. That didn’t stop him from spreading the gospel of nonviolent resistance against injustice for decades.
On Monday Feb. 13 at 6 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Palo Alto, I’ll have the honor of introducing George Lakey as he shares stories from his recently published memoir, “Dancing with History.” You can join us in person or via Zoom. Visit bit.ly/DancingWithHistory to reserve your spot. Be careful though, you might just find yourself standing on a milk crate!
Craig Wiesner is the co-owner of Reach And Teach, a book, toy and cultural gift shop on San Carlos Avenue in San Carlos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.