GAY. GAY. GAY.

It’s been a full week! Will Smith smacked the crap out of Chris Rock. Biden is about to start dumping historic amounts of oil from our reserves to lower gas prices. Ketanji Brown Jackson, one of the most qualified candidates for the Supreme Court, was ridiculously attacked by Republican senators. Ukraine is holding strong and pushing the Russian army back. Oh, and Ron DeSantis signed the infamous “Don’t Say Gay” bill into law.
“Read the bill!” — all over the internet, you can see people trying to say that the bill doesn’t ever directly prohibit the word “gay” in school. Of course not, because that would be too easy to throw out. The new law states: “Classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through grade 3 or in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards.” Included in other bill provisions are giving parents the option to sue a school district if they feel this new law is violated. If a child seeks school support services, the school must notify the parents and give the parents the right to deny any support. This is a very sensitive issue. Imagine a child coming out to a teacher or staff, and that adult must now out them to their parents.
I asked Andrea Reyna, a teacher at Ravenswood City School District’s Cesar Chavez Ravenswood Middle School, who identifies as LGBTQ+, about the impact of this law. “This law creates an underclass of people by eraser. It erases what would be a safe conversation, in what should be a safe place, for these normal conversations.” She’s very worried about democracy — teachers being censored, children not getting a high-quality education, and the risk this new law poses to LGBTQ+ youth.
“As an educator, I’m supposed to report when a student is in danger. Florida needs a CPS call,” referring to Child Protective Services. She know’s firsthand what a welcoming environment can do as the sponsor of her school’s LGBTQ+ club, Lion Pride. “We have data on what a safe environment does for kids — we know that there is a direct impact on the mental health of children — like suicide and depression.” LGBTQ+ youth are multiple times more likely to suffer from depression and are at higher risk of suicide and victimization. According to the CDC, nearly 30% of transgender youth have attempted suicide. The numbers for gay and lesbian youth follow closely behind and differ significantly from the single digits experienced by cisgender and non-LGBTQ youth.
Some of you may be asking yourselves, “but they’re just little kids; what do they know about sexual orientation and gender identity?” To simply answer, kids know about those things as early as the first year. It’s why a baby can point at another man and call him “dada.” At an early age, they can pick up on gender characteristics, and by 2 years old, toddlers can classify a pink unicorn as a toy for girls and a truck as a toy for boys. “When kids say things like, you can’t play with that, kids are expressing their biases,” said Heather Hopkins, founder of Equity Community Collaborative, an organization dedicated to systems change in education, children and families.
Recently, they’ve been working closely with the San Mateo County Pride Center and early childhood experts to provide parents with education on gender, families and love. Sponsored by the Silicon Valley Community Foundation, Heather helped organize the Rainbow Kids webinar to help parents answer questions like, “What everyday influences shape my child’s sense of what it means to be a ‘boy’ or a ‘girl?’ How do I support a child’s exploration through the play of concepts like family and gender? What strategies can I use to encourage children to feel safe and confident in their bodies, families, classroom,and world?”
This webinar is for any parent, straight or LGBTQ+, with kids who are not, could be or are LGBTQ+. As parents, it’s our role to teach our children that love comes in different forms, and the earlier we start, the better it is for their development. Learn more about the Rainbow Kids webinar at bit.ly/rainbowkidsSMC
I could not imagine raising my daughter in an unsafe environment. Because of this law, she wouldn’t be able to discuss her family with two dads in class, and a teacher wouldn’t be able to explain to the other students why her family is just like any other family. And that breaks my heart for all the children who may grow up without knowing that love is love, and it comes in so many different ways.
GAY. GAY. GAY.
Rudy Espinoza Murray is a father, husband, Redwood City resident, and community organizer.
