My wife and I are fortunate to live in a single-family home in Redwood City. COVID, as it turns out, gave us an increased appreciation for our backyard. Not only did our yard serve as a safe outdoor space, our garden kept us physically and mentally active.
During the lockdowns we discovered the BBC show “Gardeners’ World.” That show quickly became one of our favorites, with its calm, languid presentation style. Gardeners’ World may be filmed in the rainy U.K., but nevertheless it has taught us a lot we’ve been able to apply here in dry, sunny California.
Gardens have many proven benefits even during normal times, from the production of fresh fruit and vegetables to improved mental health. But not everyone living in our area has access to space where they can create a garden of their own. Although I’m pleased that the many multifamily housing projects being constructed along the Peninsula are helping tackle our area’s housing shortage in ways that are somewhat more affordable than a typical single-family home, the savings come at a cost; residents have little or no private outdoor space.
Gardeners’ World includes short segments submitted from people all over the world, in which they showcase their own gardens. On occasion those segments come from people living in multifamily housing who have created surprisingly functional gardens on their tiny decks or balconies. But unlike many of the older apartment complexes I see as I walk throughout Redwood City, most new developments have no balconies or ground-floor patios. Their common areas may contain fancy swimming pools, barbecues and seating areas, but I have yet to see any with open land to be used by the residents for gardening.
The seemingly obvious solution to the problem is to create community gardens. Surprisingly, there are almost no such gardens within Redwood City, and few plans to create any. The high cost of land in our area is surely the main reason for our lack of community gardens. The few gardens we have are almost entirely located either in public parks or on small city-owned parcels. While these are better than nothing, they aren’t large enough to satisfy more than a handful of residents.
Ideally, we’d follow the British model, and create allotments: small parcels of land rented to individuals, usually for the purpose of growing food crops. Their allotments are mostly located on government-owned land, although some are collectively owned by the allotment holders through an association. Because the allotment holders pay rent, the land does produce at least some income. And because the land needn’t be restricted from future development, even large parcels that aren’t likely to see active development for years — for instance, much of the 27-acre Harbor View project site east of Highway 101, which has been idle since the miniature golf course and go-kart track were demolished back in early 2015 — conceivably could be perfect for such a purpose, at least for a time. Certainly, a number of city-owned sites could host small community gardens, at least until the city is ready to do something more productive with that land.
I recently heard mention of a small community garden behind the main branch of the Redwood City Public Library. That, however, turned out to be no more than a trio of tables with domes of mesh screening protecting the tender young plants. For years there’s been talk about a possible community garden project on city-owned land at the corner of Maple and Lathrop streets. That parcel may yet be developed as such by the folks bringing us the adjoining ELCO Yards project but, if so, that’ll likely take years. Plus, that particular parcel is not very large; Redwood Creek occupies a large chunk, leaving roughly 8,600 square feet usable for gardening.
Thanks to a local outfit called Incredible Edible Mid-Peninsula, some years ago a handful of small community gardens were created in parks, on city-owned land, and even on some private parcels throughout Redwood City. These were (or possibly still are; it isn’t clear if the organization is still active) maintained by Incredible Edible members, with the produce being available for harvesting by the general public. While these sites provide some amount of fruit and vegetables for free, they don’t give individuals space the freedom to create gardens of their own.
Land has value, and not just in monetary terms. We need to consider uses that provide a wider variety of benefits. Along with parks, our communities should provide space where people can work the soil and grow whatever plants suit their individual needs. Many of us already have yards we can use for that purpose, but an increasing number do not. Shows like Gardeners’ World may be educational and entertaining, but, let’s face it, they’re no substitute for getting one’s hands dirty and making things grow.
Greg Wilson is the creator of Walking Redwood City, a blog inspired by his walks throughout Redwood City and adjacent communities. He can be reached at greg@walkingRedwoodCity.com. Follow Greg on Twitter @walkingRWC.
