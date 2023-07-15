Greg Wilson

For years, many folks living in neighborhoods made up entirely of single-family detached houses have lived in fear that a nearby small, older house on a large lot would be sold to a developer who would tear it down and build a “monster house” in its stead. And indeed, once developers discovered just how many older, smaller houses were to be found in our more desirable neighborhoods, a lot of those houses did give way to large, two-story ones that, although costing far more, are better suited to the demands of many modern families. Lately, though, I’m starting to see a change. Developers continue to snap up some of those older houses, particularly those on outsized lots. But instead of replacing them with much larger ones, they are instead finding ways to fit multiple dwelling units onto the property.

From a developer’s viewpoint, this makes sense. I presume that the profits they make on a large, luxury home are significant, and that the profits they make on an individual townhouse or ADU are less. However, multiply those smaller profit figures by the number of dwelling units they can squeeze onto the property, and the result surely makes the extra effort worthwhile. The city, undoubtedly, likes this new strategy because it not only increases the total housing pool, but also replaces more costly homes with ones that are somewhat more affordable.

