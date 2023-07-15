For years, many folks living in neighborhoods made up entirely of single-family detached houses have lived in fear that a nearby small, older house on a large lot would be sold to a developer who would tear it down and build a “monster house” in its stead. And indeed, once developers discovered just how many older, smaller houses were to be found in our more desirable neighborhoods, a lot of those houses did give way to large, two-story ones that, although costing far more, are better suited to the demands of many modern families. Lately, though, I’m starting to see a change. Developers continue to snap up some of those older houses, particularly those on outsized lots. But instead of replacing them with much larger ones, they are instead finding ways to fit multiple dwelling units onto the property.
From a developer’s viewpoint, this makes sense. I presume that the profits they make on a large, luxury home are significant, and that the profits they make on an individual townhouse or ADU are less. However, multiply those smaller profit figures by the number of dwelling units they can squeeze onto the property, and the result surely makes the extra effort worthwhile. The city, undoubtedly, likes this new strategy because it not only increases the total housing pool, but also replaces more costly homes with ones that are somewhat more affordable.
Because finding a single lot that can accommodate a multifamily housing development can be tough, developers sometimes resort to buying up multiple adjoining properties and then redraw the lot lines. At one extreme is Redwood City’s 17-unit Harrison Avenue Townhomes development, which was built on what used to be seven somewhat small adjoining lots. More typical, though, is what a developer has done at the corner of Vera Avenue and Adams Street. There they combined two side-by-side lots — one quite large, and one a more typical size for the neighborhood — into a single parcel just shy of 21,000 square feet. On it they built 10 large, rather attractive townhouses.
South of Woodside Road, at the corner of Center and Linden streets, one lucky developer managed to snag a single, 9,700-square-foot parcel containing a 1950s-era single-family home. On that parcel they are in the process of constructing seven townhomes with a mix of two- and three-bedroom configurations, each with its own two-car garage. Back on Vera Avenue, until recently the 11,625-square-foot lot at 239 Vera Ave. contained a home originally built in 1912. However, that home has been torn down, soon to be replaced by five townhouse-style condominiums in one long row.
Townhomes are popular, especially with those who don’t need a private yard. The first home my wife and I ever bought was a townhome. After looking at numerous single-family homes, nearly all being out of our price range, we instead opted for a brand-new, three-bedroom townhome. Not only did it give us more than enough space, we could easily afford it. Although we had to pay homeowner’s dues, that money ensured that both the common areas and all of the building’s exteriors were properly maintained. Given that we were both working full time back then, those were tasks we were happy not to have to think about. For us, that townhouse was the perfect starter home. But for some, even a townhouse is more than they need, and more than they want (or are able) to pay for. For them, an ADU – an accessory dwelling unit – might just be the ticket.
As I walk around Redwood City, I keep an eye out for run-down homes on good-sized lots. I discovered one such property at 1460 Kentfield Ave. That house had been built in the late 1940s, and, given the deterioration I observed over the last several years, I presume the owner was struggling to keep it maintained. I wasn’t surprised when, last October, that house was torn down with the aim of constructing a duplex in its place. Shortly thereafter, however, those plans were redrawn. Now, the contractor is building a duplex plus two ADUs, thereby providing living space for four households on a site that formerly was intended for just one.
It may be too early to declare the start of a trend, but if more developments like these crop up, well, you heard it here first. Although I don’t expect to see small townhouse complexes cropping up in neighborhoods zoned exclusively for single-family homes, thanks to Senate Bill 9, which allows up to four housing units on lots currently containing a single-family home, don’t be surprised to see more projects like the one on Kentfield Avenue. Townhomes and other multifamily developments may not thrill the neighbors, but we desperately need smaller, more modestly priced homes, something all of these developments clearly provide.
Greg Wilson is the creator of Walking Redwood City, a blog inspired by his walks throughout Redwood City and adjacent communities. He can be reached at greg@walkingRedwoodCity.com. Follow Greg on Twitter @walkingRWC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.