Can you be friends with someone who supports a politician you hate? On the surface that seems like a ridiculous question with an obvious answer but maybe not today.
Bring it to the next level. Can you love someone who supports a politician you hate? My parents continued to love each other even when my father expressed his dislike (I will never vote for “that man”) of FDR, a president my mother adored.
But that was then. This is now.
Can you like people who like Trump? Yes, absolutely. You might not marry them and they might not be your best friend, but why not?
I try to stay away from national politics. But when I venture into Trump land, I often receive hateful emails. It’s not a Republican or Democrat issue. It’s all about Trump.
So to move on to the local nonpartisan political scene, the big news in San Mateo is that this is the first official day of work for the new city manager, Alex Khojikian.
According to Deputy Mayor Lisa Diaz Nash, Khojikian already has been busy, meeting with city staff, community and business leaders, neighborhood associations and residents.
He will attend his first San Mateo City Council meeting tonight. The main topic on the agenda will be storm water and flood prevention.
Staff will present what has been done to date to clean up after winter storms and what is being done now to prepare for this winter’s storms. The city’s action plan was developed in cooperation with residents affected by last winter’s storms and will aim to show residents and businesses that San Mateo is working hard to avoid a repeat of last year’s citywide flood damage.
Diaz Nas reports, “Our city staff is working hard on winter storm preparation. But we also must invest in medium- and long-term programs to catch up on deferred infrastructure work, use new preventative technologies, and adopt climate resiliency best practices to deal with increasingly harsh storm patterns.”
There may be a very exciting election in San Mateo in November 2024 if Nicole Fernandez (the individual I call Papa Joe because of her powerful influence in San Mateo politics and beyond) decides to run for City Council. How popular she is in her own North Central neighborhood will be tested if she decides to challenge Mayor Amourence Lee for a seat in November 2024.
Fernandez is the district director for state Sen. Josh Becker and she wants to keep her job and for him to be OK with her quest. Former state Sen. Jerry Hill believes this is achievable.
In addition to climate change and sea water rise, the future of development in the city continues to be a dominant issue. All residents have received an invitation to a series of town halls about San Mateo’s draft general plan to listen to community input. Probably the die-hards on either side, those pro or slow or no growth will show up.
Hopefully, other members of the community who are still undecided will participate.
Just as exciting as the prospect of a Lee-Fernandez faceoff in San Mateo is the contest for Supervisor for Dave Pine’s seat. Emily Beach, Burlingame councilmember, and Gina Papan, Millbrae councilmember, are the main contenders when Pine is termed out in 2024. Each has been busy collecting campaign contributions and endorsements.
Right now, Beach seems to have more of both but never underestimate a Papan. However, a Pine endorsement could be the deciding factor.
Sue Lempert is the former mayor of San Mateo. Her column runs Mondays. She can be reached at sue@smdailyjournal.com.
