As 2021 looms on the immediate horizon, a controversial plan is back on the table again.
Officials from the San Mateo Public Works Department have scheduled an online discussion of a proposed traffic improvement options involving the Peninsula Avenue/Highway 101 interchange next month. The virtual event is set for Jan. 27.
The interchange has been a source of serious debate for decades. Originally constructed in the late 1940s, it was razed and rebuilt to modern standards 10 years ago.
But authorities were well aware that, even with the fresh construction and greatly enhanced northbound Highway 101 access (along with a more direct link to Coyote Point and other Bayfront properties), the interchange remained woefully inadequate because of a total lack of southbound access.
That can be found less than a half mile to the south at East Poplar Avenue. The southbound Highway 101 exit/entrance at that location, in spite of some modest improvements, continues to be quite problematic.
Southbound vehicles coming off 101 and heading for North Amphlett Boulevard at Poplar can cross directly in front of others heading for the southbound exit there. That dicey arrangement is a formula for failure.
New work on the overpass to the north would solve that issue. But it would come with a price (and not just in dollars).
Various alternatives typically involve neighborhood disruption and, in some cases, the potential use of eminent domain to acquire needed land in the area. Hence the importance of the Jan. 27 discussion.
Interested individuals can sign up for the meeting at www.CityofSanMateo.org/Peninsula.
WE MISS HAYSTACK CALHOUN: For those with long memories and a yearning for a weekly schedule of professional wrestling, the recent death of Pat Patterson may have resonated a bit.
There was a time, after all, when that choreographed entertainment (er, sport) was all the rage in these parts.
On Saturday evenings, you could hightail it up to the Cow Palace in Daly City and ogle matches featuring some of the endeavor’s great names like Haystack Calhoun, Gorgeous George, Moondog Mayne, Kinji Shibuya, Andre the Giant and other massive luminaries in tight shorts and distinctive costumes.
These sweaty affairs drew big, enthusiastic crowds, often well over 10,000 screaming, beer-soaked souls. Most of us knew the matches were faked and planned out well in advance but we didn’t care. We were hooked on the drama.
The wrestlers were larger than life, in more ways than one. There were heroes and villains, sinners and saints. We cheered, groaned, booed and hissed as those outsized guys tossed each other around like so many hefty, glistening corks with legs.
Now, even if there was a market for it, in-person viewing of the pro grapplers at the cavernous North County barn would probably be banned due to virus concerns.
SOME WISE TP PERSPECTIVE: Speaking of the pandemic (a grim topic we could all do without but can’t), Burlingame’s Jeff Tateosian has chimed in with some perspective about the ongoing desire to stock up on toilet paper just in case there’s a shortage, real or imagined. You can purchase TP for the long haul because, as he puts it, “The stuff has no expiration date.” Good point. Hey, Charmin for one and all!
VIRUS TEST KIT VOLUNTEERS: Belated kudos go out to the volunteers at the Redwood City Woman’s Club who have been helping to assemble COVID test kits for a research project. They and others (including some from the Peninsula Hills Women’s Club) have been working diligently at the Redwood City group’s clubhouse. The Woman’s Club was founded in Redwood City in 1909. Nice work.
BIG BROTHER AND THE DRONE: Finally, this was a Christmas morning sighting in a modest Burlingame neighborhood. A young boy, perhaps 9 or 10, stood outside his home in his pajamas and manipulated a tiny, buzzing airborne device. “Is that a drone?” I asked. “Yes,” he responded, “and it has a camera.” Great. Another case of Big Brother watching anonymously from on high. George Orwell was right.
John Horgan has been a sucker for local items since he was a wee nipper in San Mateo. He can be contacted by email at johnhorganmedia@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.