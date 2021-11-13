Last week I did something I haven’t done in a long while: I walked over Highway 101 at Whipple Avenue. Because cars heading for the on-ramp don’t expect to encounter pedestrians, I find this route particularly dangerous, and avoid it whenever possible. Ironically, though, I found myself dodging onrushing traffic just so I could check on the progress of the Highway 101 Pedestrian Undercrossing, a project that’ll eliminate the need for me to ever make that particular journey again.
Last week, it remained under construction. This week, however, is a different story.
On Wednesday, the city held the project’s ribbon cutting, marking the end of a long, drawn-out effort to establish a safe walking and cycling path connecting the city’s Downtown and Bair Island neighborhoods. Having written about the project before it really got started, and having closely watched every step of construction, wild horses couldn’t have kept me from that ribbon cutting.
The ceremony, although brief, was festive and well attended. Unfortunately, noise from the nearby freeway made it difficult for those of us not in the very front to hear the mayor and the various other dignitaries who spoke. Soon, the obligatory giant pair of scissors was pulled out, the ribbon was cut and photographs were taken. Then we were free to follow the 700-foot path to the other side of the freeway.
Some sort of crossing beneath Highway 101 in Redwood City has been under discussion for well over a decade. The city took its first concrete steps when, in early 2013, it applied to the Army Corps of Engineers, California Fish and Wildlife, Caltrans and the Regional Water Quality Control Board for the necessary permits. It took until early 2019 for construction to get underway, construction that took until just this week to complete — for a project that, early on, had been projected to take approximately 150 working days.
Having waited so long, I was ecstatic to finally be able to cross from one side of the freeway to the other, on foot, without having to brave either Whipple Avenue or the more roundabout Maple Street overpass. Judging from the roughly 50 people — many with bicycles — who attended the ribbon cutting, my excitement is shared by many, including the thousands of Bair Island neighborhood residents who until now had no easy way to walk or ride to downtown Redwood City.
The Bair Island neighborhood, which lies entirely on the east side of the freeway and runs from Whipple Avenue to Woodside Road, is well worthy of a visit, something that now can be done without the aid of a car. The neighborhood’s principal attraction is Inner Bair Island, with its restored wetlands teeming with birds and other wildlife. I find this nearby island, with its wide, well-groomed path, to be a terrific getaway from the concrete jungle that is downtown Redwood City. I also enjoy exploring the new public walkway that follows Smith Slough out to Redwood Creek via Blu Harbor, and the walkway leading from the Marriott hotel that follows Redwood Creek to the tip of a small peninsula, where there’s a small playground.
The Highway 101 Pedestrian undercrossing also takes you to Redwood City’s “Bridge to Nowhere,” which crosses Redwood Creek and leads to a part of Redwood City that, over the next couple of years, is slated to gain a new townhouse development, the county’s new Navigation Center, and, hopefully, a large new city park.
As for the undercrossing itself, it is a 14-foot-wide concrete path designed to ensure plenty of headroom — between 9 and 10 feet — when passing beneath the freeway. This required that the path drop below the level of the adjacent Redwood Creek when the creek is at its highest (such as during a king tide). Fortunately, drains with special one-way “flap gates” will, ideally, drain water from the path into the creek, while keeping creek water from reaching the path. And in the event the path does become submerged, pedestrian gates on either side of the undercrossing can be closed to keep people out.
Safety-wise, the undercrossing appears to be well lit, and there are emergency call boxes at either end allowing those in need to quickly summon help.
I have long been an advocate for Redwood City’s waterfront, but until this week getting there involved a car journey for most. Now, the undercrossing makes it relatively easy to walk from, say, Courthouse Square out to Bair Island. Although many people using this crossing won’t give it a second glance, given how it knits together two formerly separate portions of the city, this project will likely have an outsized impact relative to its appearance and just may substantially improve the lives of a number of Redwood City residents. Heck, if nothing else, it’ll keep me off the Whipple Avenue overpass.
Greg Wilson is the creator of Walking Redwood City, a blog inspired by his walks throughout Redwood City and adjacent communities. He can be reached at greg@walkingRedwoodCity.com. Follow Greg on Twitter @walkingRWC.
