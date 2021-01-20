It was bound to come up sooner or later. A councilman in South San Francisco is proposing a pilot program that would provide low-income residents of that city with a monthly basic income.
The stipend, presumably with no strings attached, is in the talking stage right now. A key rationale would be to address financial hardships caused by the ongoing pandemic. It would be money above and beyond current emergency outlays provided, in the main, by the federal government.
Mark Nagales is serious about his proposal, dubbed, perhaps inaccurately, “universal basic income.” He floated the idea last week.
There are very few, if any, specifics on the table. But it’s an enticing notion: Give away cash to people who are deemed poor or relatively poor and let them spend it any way they choose.
It’s been tried before. There are a number of examples. In the case of Stockton, a basic income plan ($500 per month) for 125 low-income individuals was implemented as an experiment.
Much of the money for the program has been donated. Results are being tabulated.
But that’s Stockton, a city which declared bankruptcy not all that long ago. South San Francisco is fiscally healthy and a much different municipality. Its budget is bolstered by its reliance on taxes provided by its booming biotech industry.
That said, lots of questions are raised by Nagales’ idea. Among them:
• What would be the cutoff for a definition of “low-income” in South City?
• How many people would be involved in a pilot program?
• What about children? Would money be allocated based on households or individuals?
• Would undocumented residents qualify for cash?
• Who would decide on the beneficiaries of the money?
• Would a mortgage-paying homeowner qualify, or would a criterion be renters only?
• Would a person’s total wealth be part of the eligibility equation or would a stipend be based simply on (stated) annual income?
• Are there reliable means to prove a person, or a household, is legitimately below the income threshold and eligible for the stipend?
• How long would the program last? Would it end when the pandemic is over? How would that be determined?
• Would there be safeguards in place to prevent payments to people moving to South City just to take advantage of the program?
• Who would pay for the plan?
That last item could prove to be vexing. Nagales’ statement noted that revenue for this effort could be found via the city’s (public) coffers, grants and private or corporate donations.
As a city, South San Francisco cannot simply print money to create a program deemed worthy in some quarters. Only the federal government can do that.
South City’s budget is finite. It must be balanced. So, if any taxpayers’ dollars are used in a basic income effort, something else in the community’s spending plan has to give.
On top of that, even a hint of taking money from some taxpayers and giving it to others, here legally or not, in a transparent fashion (unlike more subtle transfers involving city, county, state and federal taxes that redistribute wealth on a regular basis) would probably elicit more than a few complaints.
If the plan is successful (how that would be judged is another matter entirely), then what? Would a pilot program be expanded citywide to all who would qualify? And, again, how would all that be paid for and by whom?
The most recent estimates of the U.S. Census Bureau indicate that South San Francisco has a total population of 67,789; of that, about 7%, or 5,935, are said to be living in what is said to be poverty.
If, like Stockton, South City were to provide $500 per month, or $6,000 per year, to all of those in identified, defined poverty, the total yearly bill would come to $35.6 million.
It’s a delicate dance. Progressive policies may be all the rage in some enlightened precincts these days, but a wide-open, unabashed project involving a clear-cut giveaway would surely provoke some pushback, especially if local public funds were diverted to that use.
To avoid a potential full-blown controversy, Nagales may have to find some generous donors early on. That might be possible, given the enormous wealth being generated along the Peninsula.
Good luck.
Contact John Horgan by email at johnhorganmedia@gmail.com.
