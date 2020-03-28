After nearly two weeks of being under a countywide shelter-in-place order, my household has settled into a somewhat comfortable, if dull, routine. These days I look forward to things such as the mail delivery, taking out the trash or balancing the checkbook. Yesterday’s highlight was going online and filling out the census form. Our routine may be dull, but it keeps us safe and virtually eliminates us as a factor in the spread of COVID-19, which seems well worth several weeks of physical isolation. And thanks to video conferencing, we still see other people. Using it we have a weekly “cocktail hour” with close friends and a shared weekly meal with our children and grandchildren, and we even attend church.
Having settled into a routine, I now find myself looking forward, to the future. I’ve learned that whenever I am in the midst of a dark period, it helps to project myself forward in time and imagine living after that dark period has ended. I picture myself going about my daily activities, imagining all of the things that I’ll see and do in that brighter future. Acknowledging that there will be an end to whatever I am going through, even if I don’t know exactly when that end will come, goes a long way toward lightening my mood.
Although we clearly have a long way to go before life goes back to something like normal — I regard April 12 (Easter Sunday) to be unrealistic, wishful thinking — we’ll get there. Whether “normal” is in June, in September, or sometime next year, I expect we’ll approach it in stages, with a gradual loosening of restrictions over time. Whenever it is that normal life resumes, I’m already picturing the many things I’ll do, including physically getting together with family and friends, dining out and traveling.
I especially can’t wait to take a trip to the Pacific Northwest to see my kids and grandkids. Then, this summer, I have a significant birthday coming up, one that will involve some travel that I’m now starting to plan. A good friend is getting married toward the end of the year, and I’m excitedly looking forward to attending her wedding. And farther out, I’m actually considering a river cruise, possibly in 2022: in 2019 my wife and I joined my brother and sister-in-law on a Viking river cruise up the Rhine, and it went so well that we’re discussing another.
Of course, planning for the future requires some assumptions about what that future will look like. While I can’t be sure as to what degree, I think I can safely say that our world will be forever changed by, if not the virus itself, the efforts needed to combat it. Not all of these changes will be for the worse, however. For instance, our sudden rush to shift much of daily life to online has introduced many to new ways of doing business or keeping in touch. Once the crisis has passed I expect that many people will continue to make at least some use of these technologies, which just may reduce our area’s traffic when compared to its previrus levels.
An increased use of online shopping and delivery services is also likely to continue, further limiting trips and reducing the number of people out shopping. While the reduction in the number of physical shoppers is a downside for those desirous of more local retail stores, the writing seems to have been on the wall for some time.
I expect many — hopefully, most, but certainly not all — of our local restaurants to reopen, since dining out isn’t likely to ever go away completely. Schools and parks will reopen and community activities will resume. Movie theaters may find that they have fewer patrons, now that more and more of us are getting an increased amount of our entertainment from today’s wide variety of streaming services, although I don’t expect cinemas to disappear altogether.
Even our real estate development boom will likely continue, although we just might see something of a shift away from office development — more online workers means there’s less need for physical office space — and toward housing, which I believe will remain in demand. Certainly, the projects in development, such as Redwood City’s Arroyo Green senior housing project, its Habitat for Humanity project and its “Greystar IV” apartment building on El Camino Real will be completed, and I expect to see additional housing projects breaking ground over the next couple of years.
Whenever our new future gets here, I plan to be ready with activities that, for now, I can look forward to. The thought of that future is part of what keeps me going: knowing that one day soon we’ll be able to resume lives similar to what we previously take for granted.
Greg Wilson is the creator of Walking Redwood City, a blog inspired by his walks throughout Redwood City and adjacent communities. He can be reached at greg@walkingRedwoodCity.com. Follow Greg on Twitter @walkingRWC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.