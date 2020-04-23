San Francisco is giving out all A’s to its public school students, an example of time and circumstances meeting intelligent leadership at precisely the right location.
Here, where every kid is above average, to steal a cogent phrase, some school districts have gone to pass/fail or credit/no credit.
But here’s a truly radical thought in the midst of the debate over how students should be graded for the balance of the school year: Forget about grades.
As a practical matter, colleges and universities all over America are going to have to figure out new admission standards for countless students who missed a year of high school. Whatever disadvantage might concern you, the admissions process is likely to be confusing and arbitrary. When was it not thus?
But more significantly, it’s a chance for a generation of young people — especially our best and brightest — to get off the college treadmill that we adults have created for them.
Here are some things I think are generally true, based on my own sense of the reality of the college chase and taking into account my own college efforts, which were modest in a time that was not so focused on a specific college guaranteeing some artificial sense of success, as well as my experience as my children went about the next level of education:
Most kids end up where they should. No one should go to any prestigious school their parents picked out for them when they were still in pre-K. The less I worried about grades and the more I focused on learning — and enjoying what I was learning — the better my grades were. No one asks your grade point average two years out of college. College is not the finish line.
Getting into your backup of your backup to your backup doesn’t prevent you from getting where you want to go in your career. None of that matters as much as your willingness to work hard and, in particular, to work hard at learning new things, which already is an essential skill for this and all future working environments.
It’s what you know and what you’re willing to find out. This is an amazing and unprecedented opportunity to learn, not to study, not to cram, not to strategize, but to enjoy learning for its own sake.
NOTES AND NOTES: There’s a fresh new face reporting at ABC7-TV — Stephanie Sierra, who arrived recently from Colorado Springs. It’s a homecoming for her, having grown up in the Bay Area under the watchful eye of her mom, U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier. … In last week’s column about district elections, I mentioned the candidates who already have indicated they will be running for the Redwood City Council. Someone immediately asked if I purposely had omitted the district that includes Redwood Shores. Nope, I just ran out of room. Anyway, former councilman Jeff Gee, who opted out of running for re-election in 2018, has formed a campaign committee that would make it possible for him to run this year in the new district. Gee wouldn’t even confirm to me that he’s thinking about running. … Elections officials finally closed the books on that 13th Senate District race, and Democrat Sally Lieber finished 605 votes out of second place and a spot in the general election against Democrat Josh Becker. With Santa Clara County finally certifying its results, that means it will be Republican Alex Glew against Becker in November, and an easy race for Becker in the 53% Democratic, 15% Republican district. … It doesn’t get much more inside baseball than the various races for the San Mateo County Democratic Central Committee, but a few of the results are worth noting. In the north county district, the Daly City alliance of councilmembers Ray Buenaventura and Juslyn Manalo took the top two spots in a race for four seats. Redwood City Councilwoman Diana Reddy was the top vote-getter in her committee race. And San Mateo County Harbor Commissioner Sabrina Brennan, widely thought to be a likely candidate for the coastside seat on the Board of Supervisors, finished out of the running, seventh in a race for six seats. Clearly, some party insiders are not enamored of any future ambitions she may harbor.
EARTH DAY, PLUS ONE: In interviewing former congressman Pete McCloskey for the Earth Day story yesterday in the Daily Journal, titan of the free press, he explained why he dedicated his book on Earth Day to lawyers. President Trump “is just terrible,” he said. “But what has saved the country are the attorneys who have brought the lawsuits to enforce the laws the government wouldn’t enforce.”
Mark Simon is a veteran journalist, whose career included 15 years as an executive at SamTrans and Caltrain. He can be reached at marksimon@smdailyjournal.com.
