Today’s column has two subjects. The first is to address the question of who to vote for in the San Carlos City Council race? While on the council, I used to get asked this, even when I was one of the candidates, so it is no surprise to have received a number of emails asking the same thing again.
Of course, Ron Collins and I served together. Being he has the advantage of incumbency, I will leave him out of the mix. The other I will leave out is JT Eden. He’s simply too young. I think with San Carlos’ poor experience of electing young men to the council, it’s best to take a pass. No disrespect JT, but go enjoy your youth and try again later.
That leaves two candidates: David Tom and John Dugan.
John I remember from his interview when he applied to the Planning Commission. To wit, his being a planning commissioner is my concern. Those I served with who came with that experience, came with baggage. They seemed to be groomed for going along with whatever city staff advised. They showed little independence.
David Tom I also remember from past experience. He and his wife called me one day because they were running into interference with the city. All they wanted to do was make minor alterations to their home but the city was making it difficult. In an ombudsman role, I helped them out.
Recently, I talked with David about his campaign and why he wants to be on the council. He cited my help from years ago. He sees the need for an independent voice on the council, for someone who will truly represent the citizens.
Here is a truism: Once one gets elected, it’s easy to get absorbed into being a member of the team — with the staff and the other councilmembers. It’s easy to forget the people who put you in the seat. Talking with David, I don’t think he is going to fall for that trap.
On to my second subject, the race between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden. Rather than discussing either, I would like to recall one of our past presidents.
Of all who have served during my lifetime, I do not believe any president has talked more about freedom than Ronald Reagan. Of course, he spoke of it often while he was in the White House. However, even before then, before formally entering into politics, he talked about the theme of freedom frequently.
In 1961, while working for General Electric as a spokesman, Reagan said, “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn’t pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same, or one day we will spend our sunset years telling our children and our children’s children what it was once like in the United States where men were free.”
During his first inaugural address as governor of California, (Jan. 5, 1967), Reagan hit on the theme again with similar words but he added a warning: “Those who have known freedom and then lost it have never known it again.”
Perhaps these words of Reagan were on the mind of Father Edward Meeks when, recently, he delivered the homily at Christ the King parish in Towson, Maryland, (Oct. 11, 2020). Father Meeks expressed deep concern that we are “a society staring into the abyss.” He went on to caution: “How our nation votes on November the 3rd will determine whether we collectively step off the cliff into that abyss, or step back from it, if only temporarily.”
Father Meeks is not the only person I have heard express such deep concern for our nation and this election. I have heard the same from others, from close friends, from radio talk show hosts and from numerous political scholars.
Since registering at age 18, I have had the privilege of voting in 10 presidential elections. Never before have I heard as much concern for our country’s future as now. It’s not to say we never faced the crucible before. I believe we have. In 1860, Republican nominee Abraham Lincoln ran against U.S. Sen. Stephen Douglas of the Democrat Party, John Breckinridge of the Southern Democratic Party and Constitutional Union Party nominee John Bell. The stakes were high. We were on the brink of civil war. The nation was deeply divided over states’ rights and slavery. Today, we are again deeply divided but the issues have changed. The stakes have not.
If you have not yet voted, even if you are not Catholic, as I am not, I encourage you to listen to Father Meeks’ sermon: “Staring Into the Abyss.” It is easily found on YouTube.
A former member of the San Carlos City Council and mayor, Matt Grocott has been involved in political policy on the Peninsula for 17 years. He can be reached by email at mattgrocott@comcast.net.
