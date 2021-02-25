Five. Hundred. Thousand.
Five. Hundred. And Three-Thousand, as of this writing.
With more to come.
The news shows like this data point: More Americans have died from COVID-19 than died in World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War combined.
War, rightly or wrongly, often brings with it a unity of purpose, a sense that we’re all in this together, and that we have to pull together to bring this to an end. Even Vietnam, before it became widely accepted as a mistake, began with just such a purpose.
What, then, of the pandemic, whose numbers invite such a comparison? As San Mateo County moves into the less-restrictive red tier, and we begin to enjoy the virtues of a slowly ending isolationism, what should we make of this sweeping, staggering loss of life?
And what do we make of all the unsettling markers of this event — the dismissal by some that it was fake or that the science was a fraud, that masks and shutdowns were unnecessary or an infringement on some ill-defined right?
Like war, this has tested our resolve to believe in one another and to trust that others will do the right thing. The challenge was that we conduct ourselves accordingly with the expectation that others will do the same but, in the context of something that had a warlike toll, many of us had none of the urgency.
The friends and families of more than half a million have had more than their resolve tested, of course. But many of us have been largely untouched by the pandemic’s most tragic reality.
What will we be when we emerge from this? What are the lessons to be learned? To treasure the time we can be in each other’s company, it would seem. The value, where might have been taken for granted, the unique joy that comes with friends and family. To use the freedom to go where we want, when we want, without the fear of a deadly disease, and to do so with purpose.
Will we be better than we were? Wiser and kinder and touched by the understanding that we were all in this together?
THE BEAT GOES ON: Politics, like rust, never sleeps.
A recent item about the success of Peninsula Young Democrats in winning a number of key posts in the San Mateo County Democratic Party hierarchy prompted a letter from Connie Guerrero, president of the SMC LatinX Dem Club, noting that the club had a similar, or, perhaps, surpassing success in the same race for these posts. She also took note that Eddie Flores, the club’s communications director, was recently appointed to the vacant seat on the South San Francisco City Council.
“It is important for us that the LatinX Dems are recognized for their hard work in transforming the political landscape in our county,” Guerrero wrote. “Through our success in 2020, we are now focused on 2022, 2024, and beyond. We are committed to building a pipeline of LatinX candidates that will be seeking appointments to city boards, commissions, and running for elected office. We are committed to the ongoing transformation of the political landscape in San Mateo County.”
Well, fair enough. Some directly involved in the race for the party offices drew the distinction that the success of the PYDs was the result of a concerted effort by its members and that the LatinX Dem Club did not undertake a similar effort. Success was aided by the fact that there is overlap between the PYDs and the LatinXers.
Not so, said Guerrero.
She said the club interviewed 34 candidates for the party offices, endorsed 21 and 19 of those were successful.
“For the candidates that we endorsed, we walked, canvassed and phone banked on their behalf,” she said. “We are proud of the inroads that have begun, particularly in the development, endorsement and volunteer support of the election of leaders of color.”
SOMETIMES I JUST THINK FUNNY THINGS: There is no truth to the rumor that the San Francisco Board of Education is going to demand that the planet Mars change its name, given its association with war.
SOMETIMES I JUST THINK THINGS: Why is the Redwood City exit off Highway 101 named Whipple Avenue? When you take the exit, you’re on Veterans Boulevard. … And while we’re in Redwood City, why doesn’t Broadway connect to Broadway? If you’re driving west on Broadway, off El Camino, you have to make a sharp right turn to stay on Broadway. Otherwise, you end up on Marshall Street. While the city is undertaking its massive Sequoia Station/Caltrain tracks project, maybe it could connect Broadway to itself.
Mark Simon is a veteran journalist, whose career included 15 years as an executive at SamTrans and Caltrain. He can be reached at marksimon@smdailyjournal.com.
