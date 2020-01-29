“Football is more brutalizing than prizefighting, cockfighting or bullfighting. The game sets up the wrong kind of hero — the man who uses his strength brutally, with reckless regard both of the injuries he may suffer and of the injuries he may inflict on others.” — quote from Harvard President Charles Eliot at the turn of the last century in the article “Necessary Roughness” by Coby McDonald, “California,” Winter 2018.
When you read or hear about the serious problems that many former football players are having with as a result of concussions they suffered while playing the game, what goes through your mind? What do you think that this issue has been largely covered up for so long and even the results of head injuries among high school players (and even younger athletes) have not been given the attention they deserve? What do you think about fans that get extremely excited about particularly damaging tackles? Do you ever wonder just how far those in charge will go to draw in the violence-obsessed crowd and make big bucks for vested interests?
When you learn about problems with concussions in the game of football, do you wonder why any parent would encourage and/or allow their child to play the game? It’s like telling your child, “Go ahead, keep hitting your head against the wall. Chances are, it won’t damage your brain.” And note what George Will reported in his column of Sept. 9, 2013. “The label inside college football players’ helmets cautions: “No helmet system can protect you from serious brain or neck injuries including paralysis or death. To avoid these risks, do not participate in the sport of football.”
Yes, since McDonald’s time, a few regulations, such as the age of kids allowed to play tackle football and some improvement in helmet design have taken place, but are still inadequate.
It was stunning to read in the newspaper and view on TV a few years ago the report about the organization of a tackle football league for girls in Utah. It was the first known youth league for girls — the first known all-girl youth league in the country. Had they lost their minds? At a time when the tragedy of the serious problem of brain damage caused by the many concussions that occur in the game of football was finally beginning to be taken more seriously, fifth and sixth grade girls are being exploited by exposing them to that very danger.
A very dismaying and mind-boggling comment by the mother of one of the players expressed hope that girls’ tackle football spreads across the state and the country. “They go at it just as hard as boys,” she bragged. I ask, have they completely forgotten their responsibility as parents to do what they can to keep their children safe from harm? How many more football players will have to suffer the consequences (concussion, dementia, even death) before something significant and realistic is done?
Then we read in the Oct. 7, 2014, San Jose Mercury News that the month before, the NFL released a study revealing one-third of its players can “expect to suffer from cognitive problems, (including dementia) after retiring.” (That means retirement from playing football, not the usual retirement at age 65). And yet the American obsession with the game and the resulting brain-rattling and other serious injuries continue as we sacrifice our boys and young men (and now girls?) on the altar of this violent sport and athletic departments of educational institutions, along with corporate interests, continue their attempts to cover their complicity in trying to protect against potential liability.
You’d think that it would be considered child abuse when parents allow their children of any age to play organized football. Is it more important that we continue revering a game that causes such severe injuries and causes the deaths of some players because of a lust for profits, a school’s investment in the game or because of a ridiculous cultural image of machismo? Is our culture so distorted that we care more about carrying on a revered tradition than protecting the welfare of our young people?
Seems the rabid fans don’t care as long as they get their thrills from watching young men (and now girls?) risk serious injury. It’s like they’re watching Roman gladiators in the Coliseum destroying others just for their entertainment. As such fans lose themselves in the football mania, they must be in complete denial of the gravity of the situation.
As Anne Wilson Schaff wrote in her riveting book, “When Society Becomes An Addict”: “The addictive system invites us to compromise our morality at every turn. Furthermore, it gives us the tools to do so.”
Since 1984, Dorothy Dimitre has written more than 1,000 columns for various local newspapers. Her email address is gramsd@aceweb.com.
