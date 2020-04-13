In these days of woe, there is not much to make you smile. Maybe a joke, a cartoon, a great memory, or the feel of your happy dog as you stroke his head. Yes, the dogs are happy. They have never had so much company, so many walks. The streets are filled with canines wagging their tails but not sniffing friends.
When you read the morning headlines you realize we are living during historic times which if we survive as a human race will be in the history books. It’s bigger and deadlier than 9/11 or the Spanish flu. It rivals the plague and small pox. It’s a pandemic. And the world will be a different place when it’s over. We are supposed to be the greatest, the richest, the smartest nation in the world and we were not ready to fight this war even though we had ample notice. The United States is not seen as the greatest anymore.
I was born during the Great Depression, grew up during World War II, aged during the Korean, Vietnam and Gulf wars. Yet never before has the country seemed so rudderless, so confused, so divided. My father, a conservative Republican hated FDR so much he would only call him “that man.” But Roosevelt’s leadership during World War II won his admiration. We were all in that one together. No one questioned rationing, or black shades at night. No one decided they didn’t want to draw the shades and expose neighbors to an expected bomb attack. Politics took a back burner to saving lives. But enough of that. This column is supposed to be about smiling or laughing during our times of woe.
***
Our family has tried to use funny memories to keep those smiles and laughter coming after my husband’s recent passing. And what has really helped has been Facebook, which in the past I have rarely used. But the outpouring of messages on our combined Facebook pages has been a tonic. We have heard from people we haven’t seen in years, my children’s friends from elementary to graduate school, friends from so many different walks of life, Each day and night we read these messages, note the smiley faces and feel good. Thank you, internet, for this solace during shelter in place.
***
My husband wanted to be cremated but going to the funeral home in person was required to sign documents. So my son and I geared up in gloves and masks and were relieved when we were the only people there. We sat at a big desk way across from the man in charge. After signing the necessary documents, I was curious and asked if the cremation was done on site. The man said no it was done elsewhere but wondered why I asked — a question he would later regret.
“ I’ve watched ‘Ozark’ and the main characters buy a funeral home which turns out to be convenient because when they kill people they have a safe place to dispose of them.” The man was visibly shaken and turned white while ushering us out. When my son and I were in the car we thought ... he didn’t think, he couldn’t believe we had ... . But there we were in mask and gloves and me at that particular moment not sounding like a bereaved widow. My husband would have chuckled.
***
If you are finding you can’t get much done at home during confinement then you might enjoy the following sent by a friend to cheer me up: “Heard a Doctor on TV saying in this time of coronavirus staying at home we should focus on inner peace. To achieve this we should always finish things we start and we all could use more calm in our lives. I looked through my house to find things I’d started and hadn’t finished, so I finished off a bottle of merlot, a bottle of chardonnay, a bodle of Bailey’s, a butle of wum, tha mainder of Valiumun srciptuns, an a box a chocletz. Yu haf no idr how feckin fablus I feel rite now. Sned this to all who need inner piss. An telum u luvum. And two hash yer wands, stafe day avrybobby!!!”
Sue Lempert is the former mayor of San Mateo. Her column runs every Monday. She can be reached at sue@smdailyjournal.com.
