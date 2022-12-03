Timers frantically going off and half-formed dough in hand, I paused and struggled to recall the next steps of the recipe. Attempting to bake five different types of cookies in one night was definitely not the most practical of decisions, and the hours that followed had been nothing short of chaos.
Despite the stressful situations I’ve found myself in, baking has always been a method for me to counter the pressure that I feel in my everyday life. This outlet is a relatively recent discovery. I never fully understood the importance of hobbies until the pandemic hit.
Desperate to achieve more academically, I had neglected to find activities I could enjoy without the pressure for success. All the extracurriculars I participated in were amazing experiences, leaving me with both a deeper understanding of the topics that interest me and new friends with who to share those interests. But they also all held a constant underlying feeling of stress, the looming threat of college applications.
Schoolwork and extracurriculars became the majority of my daily life, and my focus on those activities made it that much more difficult to maintain motivation and energy over time. Time spent pursuing hobbies is often framed as a loss of valuable study hours, especially in the Bay Area. It’s difficult to justify spending time on things that we see as useless methods of procrastination.
But that standard was disrupted by the pandemic. In the normal world, some semblance of “work life balance” had been forced onto us through a physical distance between school and home. Quarantine — and the loss of that division — made it even more difficult to maintain a healthy balance. With the sudden shift to online school, it was more important than ever that we become conscious of how we spend our time.
I desperately needed to find a way to deal with having so many new experiences pushed onto me, and baking was the perfect outlet. I have always loved it, but I became even more invested during the pandemic. I found myself baking dozens of cookies to distribute to my friends and experimenting with more environmentally friendly substitutions in traditional baked goods.
I was not even close to alone. Many people turned to baking as a stress reliever during the pandemic, and for good reason. Part of the gratification that accompanies baking is a product of the straightforward method and goals of the process.
We were living in a world of unprecedented turbulence and confusion. Having clear instructions to follow for the duration of a baking project relieved me of that uncertainty for a short time. In a world where we could predict nothing, it gave me something to predict. It was a very simple equation: Follow the steps of this recipe and be left with a predetermined result.
The consuming thought that baking requires also allowed me to focus on things that were completely unrelated to the stress and chaos of the day. For a couple hours, the most pressing concern that I had was whether the butter and sugar were reaching the right consistency. Having a low stakes place to direct my energy and focus made my experience during the pandemic much more manageable than it otherwise might have been.
Baking was only one of the many coping mechanisms I saw in my community. Take my friends, for example — one learned hula hoop tricks, one developed her songwriting skills, and one started recording the podcast he had been planning for years. Regardless of how we did it, we were all united for a short while through our feelings of uncertainty and the things that we did to avoid it.
Ellen Kim is a senior at San Mateo High School. Student News appears in the weekend edition. You can email Student News at news@smdailyjournal.com.
