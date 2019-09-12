The venerable editor of this newspaper, Jon Mays, during the extended negotiations and subsequent binding arbitration that precipitated my writing in this spot every Thursday, referred to this first dispatch as the Welcome Back column.
This is amusing. In my 35-plus years as a columnist, political writer and reporter on the Peninsula, I have never written for the Daily Journal until now.
My absence from these pages may be the key to the newspaper’s continued success. During my peripatetic career, six of the seven newspapers that employed me have gone out of business. We will put this trend to the test, or push our luck, whichever comes first.
Previous employment notwithstanding, landing within these folds does feel a little like a homecoming. I have written a local column on the Peninsula since the 1980s.
More to the point, I’m a local news guy. My roots as a journalist are grounded in local news. Indeed, my interests always have been aligned with the Daily Journal’s. And those interests are local news, local politics, local life and local newspapers. I value the kind of smart, unbiased reporting done in the Daily Journal. They pay attention and that’s not easy in a time when we seem to be suffering from collective attention deficit. They cover the news at a time when too many people want to substitute their opinions for fact. They do it with fairness and accuracy.
Thomas Jefferson said the government closest to the people serves them best. Well, I’m convinced the best and most important journalism is closest to the community it is serving.
So, sure. Welcome back. Why not? I’m excited to be returning to a local news column at an outstanding local newspaper at a time when our community is undergoing changes as sweeping and profound and exciting as any in the region’s history. I will do my best to provide insights, comments, news items (mostly political) and other hoo-ha about who we are and where we live. It’s a pleasure to be here.
AND NOW, DOWN TO BUSINESS: Politics, like nature, abhors a vacuum, which is why speculation usually fills the void. And all of which is why there has been speculation, untrue, it turns out, that perhaps San Mateo County Supervisor Warren Slocum might not be running for re-election to a third and final term.
“Of course, I’m running,” Slocum said in a recent telephone interview. “I’m pumped up. I’m excited.”
The speculation was spurred by a couple of things: Slocum has made no formal announcement (or even an informal announcement, other than the one in this column) that he intends to run, and he has barely raised any money for his campaign. During 2018, he received a single donation — $1,000 from colleague Supervisor Don Horsley. Through the first half of 2019, Slocum raised exactly zero dollars.
He said it’s no different than what he did in his last campaign in 2016, and that he thought he could wait until after Labor Day to get underway. He noted that his activity and time line are no different than Dave Pine, the other supervisor also seeking a third term in 2020. Indeed, like Slocum, Pine has raised virtually no money for his re-election. Pine, on the other hand, publicly said he would run again for the board when he bowed out of the 13th District state Senate race.
Slocum said there remain two major endeavors he wants to continue to pursue. One is the opening of rail service to the East Bay through the Dumbarton Rail Corridor, which he said is his “number one” priority.
“That’s not going to be done by the end of the next term, but it certainly should be well on the way,” Slocum said.
The other is construction of 200 units of affordable housing in the North Fair Oaks neighborhood at the southern end of the county. Slocum said he expects that to be completed during his next term in office.
Slocum said he loves the job and that the unique independence of the county board allows him to be a “public service entrepreneur.”
BUT, WAIT, THERE’S MORE: There is a third supervisor on the 2020 ballot, North County representative David Canepa, who will be seeking re-election for the first time. If Slocum and Pine appear to be unhurried, the hyperkinetic Canepa is leaving nothing to chance and, perhaps, laying the groundwork for the next office he might seek. In addition to a public schedule that seems a scattershot approach to every possible issue he might use to his benefit, Canepa has raised more than $90,000 and began 2019 with more than $50,000 in campaign cash on hand.
Mark Simon is a veteran journalist, whose career included 15 years as an executive at SamTrans and Caltrain. He can be reached at mark@smdailyjournal.com.
