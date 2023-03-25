Many of us know the portion of Menlo Park through which El Camino Real runs, with its shops, restaurants and, sadly, now gone, movie theaters. But Menlo Park is far more than just that one stretch and its few surrounding blocks. Menlo Park extends from Interstate 280 (at Sand Hill Road) all the way out to the waters of the San Francisco Bay, where the Dumbarton Bridge begins its trek toward Newark.
Years ago, I thought of the northernmost part of Menlo Park as being just the mostly empty stretch of Highway 84 I occasionally used to reach the Dumbarton Bridge. By the mid-1990s, however, it wasn’t so empty. That was when Sun Microsystems built and occupied its new campus at Highway 84 and Willow Road. In 2011, that campus became Facebook headquarters. Today it, plus a number of buildings south of the highway, continues to serve as the headquarters of the now-named Meta Platforms Inc.
Tech company buildings may have piqued my attention as I made my way to the bridge but, by themselves, they weren’t enough to get me out of my car and explore the area on foot. For that, it took talk of a possible rail connection between Redwood City and the East Bay via a re-created Dumbarton Rail Bridge.
Being something of a train buff, talk of a future rail connection spurred me to explore the rail line on foot (to the degree I could) and to see the remains of the old Dumbarton Rail Bridge for myself. That exploration took me from where the rail line splits off from the Caltrain tracks (behind the Redwood City Costco, in the appropriately named Redwood Junction) through North Fair Oaks and then through the northern part of Menlo Park. In Menlo Park, the tracks cross Highway 101, run behind the Meta campus buildings south of Highway 84, and cross first Willow Road and then University Avenue. Finally, they make their way along the northern edge of the Ravenswood Open Space Preserve before terminating at the shore of the San Francisco Bay, where the rail bridge once stood.
The rail bridge, which you can still see evidence of just south of today’s Dumbarton Bridge, was largely destroyed in a fire in 1998. That bridge and the rails connecting it to the Caltrain tracks had been purchased by SamTrans just four years before, with the dream of running a commuter train between the East Bay and the Peninsula. Back when our local economy was in high gear, Facebook got involved. The close proximity of its campus to the tracks would have made such a train ideal for the company’s employees going to and from work. However, Facebook eventually lost interest, and SamTrans cannot shoulder the project on its own. Thus, the project remains little more than a dream.
Following the tracks introduced me to Menlo Park’s somewhat hidden Belle Haven neighborhood. That neighborhood, which lies between the SamTrans rail line and Highway 101, appears to encompass a large residential area west of Willow Road and a somewhat smaller light industrial area east of that street. I discovered, tucked away in the far western corner of the neighborhood, the delightful Kelly Park, with its soccer field, walking/running track and sport courts.
At the eastern terminus of the tracks — where the rail bridge once began — lies a different park of sorts within Menlo Park’s border. This one, the Ravenswood Open Space Preserve, was also new to me. It’s in a bit of an odd location. East Palo Alto lies between it and most of the rest of Menlo Park. In fact, you really cannot reach the preserve without going through East Palo Alto. But it’s worth making the journey to the end of Bay Road, where this 376-acre preserve has its small parking lot. Then again, because the tracks lie at the opposite (northern) end of the preserve, I opted to enter via a section of San Francisco Bay Trail that parallels the abandoned rail line and enters the preserve from University Avenue. That trail enabled me to walk close to the tracks all the way to the Bay waters, where I could see bits of the burned pilings from the old rail bridge. Also there, I got to enjoy the plants, birds and lovely vistas that characterize the open space preserves along the Bay.
A lack of demand — for the moment, at least — and a lack of funds are conspiring to prevent the creation of a new rail crossing connecting Caltrain to the East Bay. But the proposed project has had at least one tiny side benefit. It caused me to explore a portion of Menlo Park I knew little about, one that I had never before really associated with that city.
Greg Wilson is the creator of Walking Redwood City, a blog inspired by his walks throughout Redwood City and adjacent communities. He can be reached at greg@walkingRedwoodCity.com. Follow Greg on Twitter @walkingRWC.
