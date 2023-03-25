Greg Wilson

Many of us know the portion of Menlo Park through which El Camino Real runs, with its shops, restaurants and, sadly, now gone, movie theaters. But Menlo Park is far more than just that one stretch and its few surrounding blocks. Menlo Park extends from Interstate 280 (at Sand Hill Road) all the way out to the waters of the San Francisco Bay, where the Dumbarton Bridge begins its trek toward Newark.

Years ago, I thought of the northernmost part of Menlo Park as being just the mostly empty stretch of Highway 84 I occasionally used to reach the Dumbarton Bridge. By the mid-1990s, however, it wasn’t so empty. That was when Sun Microsystems built and occupied its new campus at Highway 84 and Willow Road. In 2011, that campus became Facebook headquarters. Today it, plus a number of buildings south of the highway, continues to serve as the headquarters of the now-named Meta Platforms Inc.

