One of life’s pleasures is sitting down to breakfast at a local mom-and-pop (or mom-and-mom, pop-and-pop) establishment and reading the local newspaper. Being a local shopkeeper for 15 years I get to enjoy that quite often! Of course the Daily Journal is my usual read, especially since I’ve become a columnist. While the Journal covers the news of the day including both good and bad stuff, I especially enjoy local feel good stories about people, businesses, organizations and teams.
And having real reporters showing up at government meetings, school boards and other events provides our community with eyes and ears that keep our leaders on their toes, celebrate great accomplishments, and call us to action for those in need. This is an invaluable resource that I hope readers will support by subscribing, donating and supporting the advertisers who help make this paper possible. Last year, my business hired a wonderful accountant who advertised here. And, who doesn’t love it when Heidi’s Pies has a coupon for their delicious apple pies? Admit it, you’ve grabbed a couple of copies of the paper so that you and your sweetheart could each get a pie!
Another life pleasure is running into people who read my column, or having them come into the store to discuss what I’ve written. Who doesn’t like kind words and the occasional hug? One of my favorite “cozy” mystery series is “The Cat Who,” which features a columnist named Jim Qwilleran, in a little town called Pickax, which is “400 miles north of everywhere.” His paper is called “The Moose County Something.” Wherever he goes, folks recognize him and love to chat about his latest piece and readers send him ideas for new columns! Thanks, by the way, to Ray Fowler for suggesting a topic for a column that I’m currently working on.
Naturally, there are folks who disagree with me on some of my pieces who make their voices heard in online comments, usually nicely, but sometimes with a bit of snark. And the conversations can get both funny and heated as online commenters take on one another. Mention vaccines or Donald Trump and let the food fight begin! Getting an online subscription to the Journal allows you to read and participate in these discussions.
I do bring up things in my columns that folks could call negative: racism, anti-LGBTQ laws and attitudes, book banning, Japanese internment, child labor, the Holocaust, gun violence, poverty, child abuse, war, crime, homelessness, mental illness, sexual assault, corruption and suicide have all found their way into my writing but I also weave in all the goodness I see in the world: hope, ideas for positive action, kindness and, from the sweet responses I frequently get, I know that many feel good after reading one of my columns. That’s my intent!
The other day someone asked about my process of writing. Typically, a random thought crosses my mind and it feels like food for thought. I woke up one morning some weeks ago thinking about spreading my mother-in-law’s ashes and the phrase “ashes to ashes” hit me hard. A few hours later my column was done. Sitting in the car the other day reflecting on some of the online comments I’ve gotten, the song “You’re So Vain” came to mind (some readers somehow thinking I was talking about them) but despite having a good laugh about how that column might go, I shelved the idea. In fact, for every column of mine you see here in the paper, I’ve actually written at least one more that I decide not to send to our editor, Jon Mays. And … truth be told, there was one column that I did send Jon where a day later I did the proverbial “STOP THE PRESSES” and decided not to run it. Why? I questioned my motivation and my heart told me to write something else. It is an honor and privilege to share my stories and opinions with upwards of 80,000 people and I take it very seriously, though, sometimes I do enjoy a good joke.
I started opinion writing with KQED Radio Perspectives in 2002 and had my first letter to the editor printed in the Mercury News in 2003. Republicans were mad at France opposing the Iraq War. It went something like this:
Free me from those feckless congressional fools, frittering away their free time on frivolous Tom-foolery, frothing over frustration with the French by renaming french fries — freedom fries. Croissant anyone?
By the time you read this I will have just celebrated my 64th birthday. I hope my writing has gotten better with age. Let me know, thank you for reading and please, tip your server (click here https://bit.ly/43WnKZM to donate to the Daily Journal).
Craig Wiesner is the co-owner of Reach And Teach, a book, toy and cultural gift shop on San Carlos Avenue in San Carlos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.