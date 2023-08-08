Craig Wiesner

One of life’s pleasures is sitting down to breakfast at a local mom-and-pop (or mom-and-mom, pop-and-pop) establishment and reading the local newspaper. Being a local shopkeeper for 15 years I get to enjoy that quite often! Of course the Daily Journal is my usual read, especially since I’ve become a columnist. While the Journal covers the news of the day including both good and bad stuff, I especially enjoy local feel good stories about people, businesses, organizations and teams.

And having real reporters showing up at government meetings, school boards and other events provides our community with eyes and ears that keep our leaders on their toes, celebrate great accomplishments, and call us to action for those in need. This is an invaluable resource that I hope readers will support by subscribing, donating and supporting the advertisers who help make this paper possible. Last year, my business hired a wonderful accountant who advertised here. And, who doesn’t love it when Heidi’s Pies has a coupon for their delicious apple pies? Admit it, you’ve grabbed a couple of copies of the paper so that you and your sweetheart could each get a pie!

