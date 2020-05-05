As I sit down to write this column, there are a thousand thoughts of what to write about and no clear answers. The confusion is brought on, of course, by the one thing that seems to be on everyone’s mind at all times because it’s all one hears about, day in, day out, on the radio, on TV, on our phones and on our computers — incessantly. It seems as though nothing else matters. It seems as though there is only one concern in all the world, even though intrinsically, we know that is not true. To save you from having to read about it here, I am going to challenge myself to write this piece without naming it or bringing it up directly.
This past Friday, in Sacramento, there was a rally held at the Capitol. Initially it was to be an automobile event only, meaning, people would stay in their cars and drive around the block as a protest against the governor. Newsom’s recent decision to extend the “shelter-in-place” (SIP) mandate to the end of May had many Californians upset. To many small business owners across the state, his extension of SIP would prevent them from opening their doors to customers. To many, it could mean the death of their livelihoods. For people working in any business deemed “non-essential,” it would mean another month without a paycheck.
There were so many upset with the governor, who wanted to show their displeasure with his decision, it soon became apparent that remaining only in cars would be impractical. Thousands showed up. Some drove repeatedly around the block and honked their horns, some walked the sidewalks waving American flags and holding signs, and some pressed up to the steps of the Capitol, also waving their flags and holding their signs. There were a few equipped with bullhorns and they used them to convey messages to the governor and to lead the crowd in chants. As a display of the people’s right to assemble and to petition the state for a redress of grievances, it was a powerful scene.
Personally, I was glad to see so many people come out and stand up for their rights, to demand of the governor a different course of action which would allow them to go back to work, to open their businesses, to live their lives. What I was not glad to see was the governor’s response.
Before the event was scheduled to begin, Gov. Newsom revoked the permit that had been granted to the rally organizers to be on the Capitol grounds. To enforce the closure, he ordered the presence of the California Highway Patrol. At one point, they stood as a wall of armored men. Using their batons, they drove against the crowd until the people were limited to the sidewalk only.
Some people were arrested. A pastor of a church, there to speak for Christians dismayed at their churches being closed, was manhandled by a number of law enforcement officers who tossed him to the ground like a bag of grain before throwing on the handcuffs and carrying him away. I saw three women also taken away in handcuffs, as well as a man in a wheelchair who was rolled away. Witnessing these actions from above were drones in the sky and armed snipers on the roof of the Capitol building.
If anything is to be learned from these events, and I mean more than the protest, but also from the circumstances that led to the protest, it is this: Our governments, even at the state level, have grown so large and so well armed, they have become willing to ignore their constitutions and the Constitution of the United States. They have grown so brazen as to declare “orders” which they believe all must obey and if we do not, they are willing to use force, even deadly force, to see that we do (If you do not believe this to be the case, then I harken you back to January of 2106 when a rancher was ambushed on a remote highway in eastern Oregon and then murdered by state police).
The other thing to be learned or realized about our government is that they have become so entangled in our lives with laws and regulations, we have given them the means to pull the trigger any time they wish to put limits on us and to confine us. They have the enforcement mechanisms in place to order our houses of worship closed, to close our businesses, to keep us off the beaches and out of the parks, to require us to wear certain apparel, to stay in our homes. All they need is a thing that we fear and the excuse of a crisis.
A former member of the San Carlos City Council and mayor, Matt Grocott has been involved in political policy on the Peninsula for 17 years. He can be reached by email at mattgrocott@comcast.net.
