The Peninsula lost one of its history makers when John Clinton died earlier this month. Clinton was the son of J. Hart Clinton, a legendary figure in San Mateo. He was publisher of the San Mateo Times at a time when newspapers were widely read. His stamp of approval was critical to politicians. If the Times endorsed your opponent, you were in trouble. It was during an endorsement interview that I first met J. Hart and later on, son John.

During the J. Hart years, the Times reporter Vera Graham used to sit on the dais at City Hall next to the city manager and city attorney. Meetings went quickly. Afterwards, the council and Graham walked across the street to the Elks Club where over drinks the meeting continued. These were the days before open meeting requirements. There were no conflict of interest provisions and most councilmembers had some business dealings with the city.

