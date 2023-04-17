The Peninsula lost one of its history makers when John Clinton died earlier this month. Clinton was the son of J. Hart Clinton, a legendary figure in San Mateo. He was publisher of the San Mateo Times at a time when newspapers were widely read. His stamp of approval was critical to politicians. If the Times endorsed your opponent, you were in trouble. It was during an endorsement interview that I first met J. Hart and later on, son John.
During the J. Hart years, the Times reporter Vera Graham used to sit on the dais at City Hall next to the city manager and city attorney. Meetings went quickly. Afterwards, the council and Graham walked across the street to the Elks Club where over drinks the meeting continued. These were the days before open meeting requirements. There were no conflict of interest provisions and most councilmembers had some business dealings with the city.
John Clinton Jr. took over as publisher of the San Mateo Times. He was a great mentor to his reporters and was appreciated by many members of the community for his charitable work. He was an active member of the San Mateo Rotary Club and a dedicated board member of the San Mateo History Museum. He was also more approachable than his dad. Most of us were afraid of J. Hart. So many young reporters got their start on the San Mateo Times. That includes former Burlingame Mayor Terry Nagel. When the paper was sold to an East Bay chain and became the San Mateo County Times, it made way for the San Mateo Daily Journal. Readers wanted a local paper and the Journal was free.
Dennis Caines was the first Black assistant city attorney in San Mateo. His father was the city’s first Black police officer. Dennis Caines graduated from San Mateo High School and received his law degree from Hastings. He was a friend of my son Ted Lempert and worked for him in his campaign office when Ted first ran for the Assembly in 1988. So I knew Dennis well before I joined the City Council in 1993 and considered him a friend, too. He had such a sunny disposition and a smile on his face. The obituary in the San Francisco Chronicle did not cite the cause. A memorial service will be held April 22. Clinton’s funeral was last week.
Once again the San Mateo City Council is making headlines because of Mayor Amourence Lee. This time it’s bad news for Lee because it shows her throwing her colleagues and friends under the bus during testimony before the county’s district attorney, as one councilmember put it.
Her charges have no substance. Lee is not going to be recalled despite ongoing efforts. There is talk of a council censure.
But when her term is up next year, she will face voters in her home North Central district where she remains popular. If she wanted to seek higher office, there is no clear path. Her friend Noelia Corzo holds the District 2 seat on the Board of Supervisors. Diane Papan, no friend of Lee, is her Assemblymember.
Sue Lempert is the former mayor of San Mateo. Her column runs every other Monday. She can be reached at sue@smdailyjournal.com.
