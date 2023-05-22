I am tired of reading obituaries of friends and acquaintances. Polly Hoover Taylor, the founder of Coyote Point Museum and a Stanford classmate. Jean Richanbach, who served as a model for me in the League of Women Voters. And most recently Don Hill, beloved Aragon history teacher and my colleague on the San Mateo-Foster City School Board. Hill and his wife Ann had moved to Cloverdale to be near son Todd. Hill’s diabetes was getting worse and his wife wanted to be near family for support.
Hill came from a prominent Boston family of lawyers. His father wanted him to follow suit but Hill dropped out of Harvard Law School because he realized law was not a good fit.
Luckily for his many students, he decided to be a teacher. Hill was smart and had charisma. He could charm just about anyone. He, Bob Braun and I ran for the school board in 1983 and were elected. We were known as the teachers’ candidates. But just a few months after our election, the teachers went on strike after we thought we had reached an agreement and we felt betrayed.
These were tough days in education. The schools were losing financial support because of a change in state funding and the school population was declining. We had to close schools, a very tough decision which enraged parents. But I never thought Hill lost his supporters. He was very popular and responsive to parents’ concerns. He and I differed on several issues. He believed in open classrooms (no walls) which was in vogue then. I did not. And as a teacher he was more responsive to the union’s request.
Two of my children had Hill as their American history teacher in high school. They thought he was a great teacher. Later on, after Hill had retired and I was no longer on the school board, we became friends. Don and Ann Hill were active members of the San Mateo community. We were sad when they moved to Cloverdale and even sadder today to know Don Hill is no longer with us.
The doves of peace are flying over the city of San Mateo. That’s splendid news. The council decided to write a letter of apology from the council to to Cliff Robbins, Joe Goethals, Nicole Fernandez and David Burruto for reputational harm done to them as a result of then-Councilmember Amourence Lee’s actions at the Dec. 12 council meeting when she, as outlined in a report to the San Mateo County district attorney, threw her allies under the bus. Deputy Mayor Lisa Diaz Nash and Councilmember Adam Loraine agreed to be the sub-committee to draft the letter and hope to bring it back to the council for approval at its June 5 meeting. It should be noted that Loraine is a friend of Lee’s, while Nash is not.
Lee’s term is up in 2024. She already has a formidable challenger in Fernandez, once a dear friend. I call Fernandez Papa Joe because she is the support system for many of the new young progressives who serve on the city’s boards and commissions. Some of them are still Lee supporters. It could be one of the most exciting elections to watch.
Recently I went on a driving tour of North Central San Mateo with a friend in hopes of seeing a house for sale sign by a homeowner. There were none. And a Realtor told me there were no homes available in her price range in San Mateo. But it was an eye-opening expedition. North Central is no longer the place to rent or buy an inexpensive San Mateo home.
Nash reports that on July 1, 34 credentialed teachers and paraprofessionals will arrive from the Philippines to fill open positions throughout the San Mateo-Foster City School District. A consultant was hired to recruit them only after local recruiting efforts were unsuccessful. These teachers are in need of affordable housing and are open to sharing a house, condos, apartments, accessory dwelling units (ADUs) or homeshare arrangements.
Foster City Vice Mayor Patrick Sullivan and Nash have put out the call to everyone in our community to help find housing for these teachers. Anyone ... real estate agents, landlords, housing nonprofits, community organizations like Rotary Club, homeowners, good neighbors ... with any leads is asked to contact Patrick Sullivan at psullivan@fostercity.org for more details.
Sue Lempert is the former mayor of San Mateo. Her column runs Mondays. She can be reached at sue@smdailyjournal.com.
