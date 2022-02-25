Last week I was on vacation for my husband’s maternal family reunion in Los Cabos, Mexico. The Mapothers are a fun and eclectic bunch — nine brothers and sisters — half were raised in Rochester, New York, and the other half in Tucson, Arizona. The cool thing was seeing old faces and meeting new ones. Avery (my daughter) got to meet her great aunts and uncles, cousins, first cousins once removed, and her second cousins too!
One thing I love about them is their diversity. They represent different generations, socioeconomic levels, religion, political affiliation and sexual identity. The family has a golf course manager, nurse, doctor, carpenter, scientist, pharmacist, commercial construction worker, property manager, entrepreneurs and even FIVE black belts (my husband included)! They have millionaires, possibly even a billionaire, middle-income, lower-income, Democrats, Republicans and independents. But, one thing they all have in common — they didn’t come from much. Their story is the American story — their Irish immigrant grandparents came to the United States for a better life.
One night, my husband and I had a fireside chat with my in-laws and one of the uncles about politics. Although my father-in-law was quick to say, “We shouldn’t talk about politics!” we did anyways. Uncle Tom, a now-retired successful entrepreneur, was open to discussing U.S. politics and the 2024 presidential election. A Republican, Tom is concerned about money. Not only about money as self-interest, but how more people can escape the vicious cycle of poverty. He sees capitalism as the way to bring people out of poverty. See, his story starts in western Massachusetts, during World War II. At 12, he started working and made 25 cents an hour in the ’50s. His family was impoverished, and he wanted to help by paying rent. “We ate bacon once a year,” he told me. “That’s how poor we were.” We had this conversation at the edge of his gorgeous beach home on the Pacific. In a lifetime, his family line went from poor to be in the 1%.
Uncle Tom and I agree that capitalism and democracy have taken people out of poverty. We also agree that the government can play a crucial role in encouraging and fostering economic development. We moved on to talk about 2024, and he asked me, “who do you think is going to run in 2024?” “Newsom versus DeSantis,” I said confidently. “Newsom led the largest economy in the country with a surplus and defeated a Republican recall,” I added. “Newsom, really? Businesses are leaving the state. They’re going to Texas,” Tom replied. I then asked him what could get Newsom his vote. “If Newsom invests in economic development, so businesses don’t leave California and more are created, I would vote for him.”
The conversation went deeper. We talked about Russia potentially invading Ukraine, the minimum wage in the Bay, LGBTQ+ issues and family formation. That night ended with Dems and Republicans saying, “I love you” to each other. And it got me thinking about the toxic state of extremism in our politics. We have gotten caught up in the need to win and be right that we forget about the why. Most Americans do agree on issues. Most agree on common-sense gun safety laws. Most agree on the need to build more housing, particularly in areas with lots of jobs (ahem, California). Most agree on living wages. Most agree women should have the right to choose. Most Americans are concerned about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and most voters feel the United States should have some role in the issue, according to a recent AP-NORC poll.
Yesterday morning, Russia invaded Ukraine. Immediately, the Russian stock market and currency plummeted. Oil rose to $105/barrel. People in the EU will have to pay way more for their heat in the middle of winter. Innocent people are being murdered, and more are expected to die. We should care, and we should do something about it. We have serious domestic issues to worry about, but what happens abroad affects us at home. America is capable of walking and chewing gum at the same time. We Americans need to come together to solve the problems at home and continue to work with the international community to maintain peace abroad — another thing that Uncle Tom and I agreed on.
Let’s demand the change we want to see in our politics. Let’s also be the change, particularly whenever we discourse with people with different political opinions. We can focus on our differences or focus on what we have in common and move forward from there. After being at a family reunion and seeing how different and loving everyone is, it served to reinvigorate my hope for a better America.
Rudy Espinoza Murray is a father, husband, Redwood City resident and community organizer. He is a co-founder of the San Mateo County Farmworker Affairs Coalition and a Director of the San Mateo County Resource Conservation District Board.
