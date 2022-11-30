The temperature two-step has begun again in earnest. Over the last several weeks, the thermometer has plunged. That means the household battle over the thermostat is underway once more.
It’s never pretty. With PG&E’s monthly bills escalating ever higher, the recent cold snap has been painful. The steady rumbling from the furnace is ominous.
How warm to keep the house without breaking the bank? It’s a poser. And it has a bearing on keeping the marriage solvent.
We start each late fall/winter with a desired reading of 63. That’s not exactly toasty, especially when the outside temp dips below 50 or so. But it’s within range of potential peace on the Peninsula premises.
There have been occasions when one of us, attired in several layers of protective clothing, ambles quietly to the thermostat and gooses it a bit, say a degree or, perish the thought, two. The dispute typically commences at that point.
It’s always a delicate dance. If one of us is wearing an extra layer of clothing, it’s probably best to compromise. Better to ease off any hardcore heating position than risk a divorce lawyer entering the picture.
Still, there is a price to pay — and it shows up in the mail at the appropriate time. The PG&E bill is like a time bomb sitting in the mailbox.
The stressed utility, as we all know, is in the process of a seemingly endless series of rate hikes due to ongoing litigation issues combined with long-delayed infrastructure improvements, inflation and other issues.
Let’s not even get into the contentious subject of renewable energy sources versus the old, reliable suppliers of electricity and natural gas — and the rising cost of both. That’s a topic for another time.
For now, let’s just say marriage counseling has been put off, at least until the next stark PG&E statement. And the depths of winter aren’t even here yet.
It would be more than fair to state that the loudest arguments in this annual Fahrenheit fandango have yet to be endured. Brrrrrrrrrrrrr.
A RATHER PERPLEXING QUESTION: “Has anyone heard of the Selective Service System?” That was the baffling question raised on a local social media site recently.
The query was perplexing. It was one more indication that, by all accounts, U.S. history is being taught in scattershot fashion at too many secondary schools.
One could reasonably argue that the Selective Service System, essentially the bureaucratic agency that can implement a military draft via a registration mandate for all eligible American males who have turned 18 years old, is the primary mechanism to preserve the nation’s security in time of all-out war.
Currently, there is no draft. There hasn’t been one since 1973 as the tragedy of the Vietnam War divided the country during a tumultuous period in American history.
Somewhat surprisingly, given today’s emphasis on gender equality in all matters both great and small, females are still not required to register with the Selective Service System once they turn 18, although the issue has been percolating for years in Congress with no resolution in sight.
But times do change. A national emergency involving an existential wartime crisis could alter the calculus. Let’s pray that doesn’t happen.
BIRTHDAY BOOK SIGNING SATURDAY: Isabelle Burge is turning 104 years old on Saturday. She will not spend her birthday simply willing away the hours.
Instead, she will sign copies of her book, “How Mr. Rat Got His Cheese,” at the Barnes & Noble outlet at the Hillsdale Shopping Center in San Mateo. Her work is geared for youngsters between the ages of 3 and 8.
A former elementary school teacher in Foster City, she used the book to help her young students learn to read back in the day. The book-signing event begins at noon at the bookstore.
Happy birthday, by the way.
CLARIFICATION: To be clear, the Catholic Church of the Nativity in Menlo Park was founded in 1872, not 1862. There was some confusion about that in last week’s item in this space. Sorry about that.
You can get in touch with John Horgan by the miracle of email at johnhorganmedia@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.